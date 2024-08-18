Woman in China gets hit by car while lying on road in yoga mat to sunbathe

Woman sunbathing on road in China gets hit by car

Recently, a woman in Zhangjiagang, Suzhou, China was struck by a car while lying on the road on a yoga mat to sunbathe.

This came after a health fad of “sunbathing the back” was popularised in the country, according to a report by Jiangsu Radio and Television Media News Center.

Dashcam footage shows the woman, identified as Ms Yang, using a parasol to shield her head from the sun as she lay on the road.

There were no warning signs around her to alert drivers of her presence.

Driver did not see the woman lying on the road

The driver, Ms Min, said she was reversing out of a parking space and didn’t see Ms Yang lying on the road because she was in a blind spot.

It wasn’t until Ms Min heard a cry for help that she realized she had run over someone.

“It turned out that a person was lying under my wheels. It was really scary,” she said, adding that she had never experienced such a situation before despite driving for 20 years.

“Under the scorching sun, no one would have thought that someone would lie on the road.”

Additionally, Ms Min shared that she later learned that Ms Yang became sunburnt after lying on the road on her stomach.

Woman sunbathing on road did not hear the vehicle approach

Meanwhile, Ms Yang said the electric car’s engine had been quiet, so she did not hear it approach her. She was only alerted to the vehicle when the wheels ran over her legs.

She told the reporters that she had seen the “sunbathing the back” trend online and wanted to try it to help with her sore shoulders. It was her seventh day practising this when the incident occurred.

Ms Yang shared that she felt “quite comfortable” sunbathing her back. She also explained:

“The cars that were supposed to go to work had gone and there were only three cars inside at that time. I thought the cars would see me because someone else’s car also saw me a few days ago. If it was a fuel-ran car, it would be loud and I would definitely be able to hear it, but I was still careless.”

Police find car driver primarily responsible

The victim had been taken to the hospital when the police arrived.

Fortunately, the car only ran over Ms Yang’s calf as it had just started moving. She sustained muscle injuries, but her leg bones were not seriously damaged.

Police found the car driver Ms Min primarily responsible for the accident, while the injured Ms Yang was secondarily responsible.

Hui Jiahao, a police officer from the Zhangjiagang Public Security Bureau, stated:

“Min, who was driving a motor vehicle, failed to observe the traffic conditions on the road while driving, which resulted in her failure to take measures when the situation occurred. She bears the primary responsibility for the accident. Yang was carrying out non-road activities on the community roads and bears secondary responsibility for the accident.”

Featured image adapted from Jimu News, Xinhua News