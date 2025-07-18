Passengers in China left suffocating after airport bus driver locks them in vehicle & leaves AC off

Passengers left suffocating inside airport shuttle bus with no air-conditioning

Chaos broke out at Xining Caojiabao International Airport last Friday (11 July) after passengers were left trapped inside an airport shuttle bus without air-conditioning, reports China’s news outlet NetEase News.

As the vehicle sat stationary on the tarmac, reportedly waiting for first-class passengers, temperatures inside soared, causing one woman to faint from the heat and lack of oxygen.

Some travellers, desperate to get fresh air, even smashed several windows using emergency hammers.

Over 100 passengers packed into shuttle bus without air-conditioning

Speaking to Huashang Daily, a passenger recounted boarding the shuttle bus for China Eastern Airlines MU2350 flight — from Xining to Xi’an — at about 10.15pm.

The passenger recalled the bus being unbearably hot and overcrowded, with over 100 people squeezed inside.

She remarked that the driver probably did not realise the situation as the driver’s cabin was separated from the passengers.

Despite passengers banging on the windows to get attention, airport staff outside apparently ignored them and laughed, possibly thinking they were just impatient to disembark.

Woman fainted from heat & lack of oxygen

The lack of ventilation in the bus reportedly led to a middle-aged woman collapsing.

As temperatures in the shuttle soared, some passengers resorted to smashing windows to let air in.

Three windows were smashed before the driver finally turned on the air-conditioning.

The passengers were reportedly trapped for about 15 minutes.

Bus was allegedly waiting for first-class travellers

One passenger told reporters that the passengers were not allowed off the shuttles as first-class flyers had not boarded the flight.

As a result of the chaos, the MU2350 flight’s departure was delayed by about 30 minutes.

The woman who fainted, as well as her family, did not board the flight.

Airport claims bus doors remained shut due to safety reasons

On 13 July, Xining Caojiabao International Airport confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

However, the airport issued a preliminary explanation stating that the vehicle’s doors were left closed as another aircraft was taxiing on the taxiway.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines confirmed the delay but stopped short of providing a specific reason, stating it was likely an issue with the airport.

Also read: Passengers ‘trapped’ on bus 178 for 40 minutes after bus captain refuses to drive over fare evaders



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NetEase News and China News.