Passenger Gets Trapped Inside Toilet On Domestic Flight In India For 1 Hour, Airline Apologises

Man Trapped In Toilet On Domestic Flight In India For Almost Entire Trip

After visiting the toilet on a domestic flight in India, a passenger got trapped inside when the door wouldn’t open.

He ended up spending most of the flight inside the toilet — a duration of about one hour.

The airline has reportedly apologised to him and will offer him a full refund.

Incident took place on SpiceJet flight on 16 Jan

The incident took place on Tuesday (16 Jan) on a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru operated by SpiceJet Airlines, reported the Times of India (TOI).

According to FlightRadar24, flight SG268 takes just over an hour.

The flight on 16 Jan, which used a Boeing 737, took off at 2.13am and landed after a flight time of one hour and seven minutes.

Man on flight in India trapped in toilet just after take-off

Just after take-off, a passenger sitting in seat 14D entered the toilet.

When he tried to leave, however, he found that he couldn’t open the door.

He made frantic calls from inside, which alerted the crew. They then tried to open the door from outside but failed to do so.

A short video circulating on X, taken by him from inside the toilet, shows the man trying unsuccessfully to push the door open from inside.

The door handle also rotates, indicating that the crew is trying to open the door from the outside.

Cabin crew slip passenger a note

The crew resorted to slipping him a handwritten note under the door to calm him down.

In the note, they told the passenger that they’d tried their best to open the door but could not.

Urging the man not to panic, they assured him that the plane would be landing in a “few minutes”. Thus, they added:

Please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself.

An engineer would come to rescue him once the plane lands, the crew also said.

Engineers rescue man trapped in toilet on India flight

After the plane landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, engineers boarded the plane.

They broke open the door, finally rescuing the man who had by then spent almost the entire flight trapped in the toilet.

An airport official told TOI that the poor passenger was “totally traumatised due to claustrophobia”.

Passenger said he was ‘thrown around’ during landing

The man, a 37-year-old software professional, later told TOI that he was “thrown around the toilet” as the plane landed.

After the door was broken down some 20 minutes post-landing, he emerged bruised with blurry vision, he said.

He also claimed that he wasn’t given medical assistance after being freed, but given just a bottle of water and many apologies.

Airline apologises & provides refund

SpiceJet, however, was quoted as saying in a statement that the passenger “received immediate medical support”.

The crew also provided assistance and guidance to him, they added.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused to the passenger, they said they would provide him with a full refund.

The passenger in turn said he was given a voucher worth 5,000 rupees (S$81), but declined it.

He plans to sue the airline and make a complaint to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

