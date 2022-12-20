S’pore Travellers Allegedly Endure 16-Hour Jam To Ipoh, Advised To Leave Home Extremely Early

Travellers Endure 16-Hour Jam To Ipoh, Twice The Usual 7 Hours

With the holidays in full swing, travellers from both Singapore and Malaysia are looking forward to their holidays across the border.

However, this has resulted in some pretty intense traffic.

Earlier this month, there was severe congestion at the Tuas Second Link, which was so bad that some resorted to walking across the bridge instead.

Recently, travellers found themselves in a similar situation while travelling to Ipoh, with some allegedly enduring a 16-hour jam.

Travellers caught in 16-hour jam on the way to Ipoh

On 13 Dec, TikTok user @bbd0nut shared about her and her family’s arduous 16-hour journey to Ipoh.

According to the video, they set out on their journey at 6am.

However, nearly two hours later at 7.47am, they still had not reached the Singapore customs.

Even 12 hours was not enough time for them to reach their destination, as the OP lamented in a snippet of the driver snacking while on the road.

Unfortunately, that was not the end of their ordeal as they were stuck in another traffic jam at 7.41pm and had yet to reach Ipoh.

In the caption, the OP stated that it took them a total of 16 hours to reach Ipoh. However, she did not reveal the exact time they finally reached.

A quick check on Google Maps shows that it takes around seven-and-a-half hours to get to Ipoh by car.

Advised to leave earlier

In the comments, netizens advised the OP to leave earlier, saying that 6am is considered too “late” to be leaving for Ipoh.

One said that they should be reaching the customs before 5.30am.

Some commenters compared the OP’s journey to a long-haul flight to Europe or the United States.

There were also those who pointed out that the jam isn’t surprising, especially since it’s now the school holidays.

Hope OP enjoyed their holiday in Ipoh

Despite the ridiculously long traffic jam, we hope that the OP and her family managed to reach Ipoh safely and enjoy their year-end getaway.

On that note, here’s a reminder that the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has issued an advisory about heavy traffic during the holidays, which is expected to last until 2 Jan 2023.

So if you’re thinking of making a quick trip to Malaysia, do check the One Motoring website for updates and plan your trip accordingly.

Featured image adapted from @bbd0nut on TikTok.