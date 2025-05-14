Traveloka has up to 50% off Singapore Airlines flights, plus S$40 off hotels in Japan, Korea & more

Get big discounts on flights, hotels & attractions for your next holiday with Traveloka

If you’ve been daydreaming about your next escape, here’s a good reason to start planning.

Traveloka is rolling out its Summertime Madness campaign from now till 30 May, with major deals on flights, hotels, and experiences across some of Asia’s most popular destinations and beyond.

The campaign includes weekly flash sales, limited-time coupons, and extra perks for selected cardholders — ideal for travellers looking to stretch their holiday budgets.

Up to 50% off any Singapore Airlines round-trip flight

Half off flight tickets seem too good to be true, but Traveloka — one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel apps — is making it happen, and not on some little-known budget carrier.

We’re talking up to 50% off round-trip fares on Singapore Airlines, one of the world’s top full-service airlines.

The discount, capped at S$60, applies to any Singapore Airlines (SQ) destination, whether it’s Bangkok, Brisbane, or Brussels. Check the Traveloka app every Thursday at 12pm for the promo code — and here’s a pro tip: open the app slightly before noon to get a head start.

Be quick, though: the deal’s only available in limited quantities, so it’s very much a fastest-fingers-wins situation. And with only a few Thursdays left till the end of May, the clock’s ticking.

Enjoy discounts on hotels & attractions

Landing at your holiday spot is only the beginning of your adventure. You’ll need a comfy place to crash and loads of fun stuff to do once you’re there, too.

The Traveloka Summertime Madness campaign has you sorted on both fronts.

For hotel stays, there’s a solid S$40 off properties in Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. All you have to do is hit the minimum spend of S$480 and key in the promo code <VERYHOT> during checkout. Here’s a peek at some of the hotel prices you can expect:

Seoul: Stanford Hotel Myeongdong — from S$167.67/night L7 Hongdae — from S$216.20/night

Tokyo: HOTEL MYSTAYS Nishi Shinjuku — from S$124.01/night

Taipei: WESTGATE Hotel — from S$145.79/night City Suites Taipei Main Station — from S$61.63/night



This deal drops every Thursday at noon, so you’ll want to move fast before the rooms — and discounts — disappear.

Once accommodation’s locked in, you can plan the rest of your trip in peace, and yup, Traveloka’s got sweet deals for that, too. Think up to 30% off attractions, plus a S$8 off S$100 coupon code to help you stretch your travel budget even further.

Got your eye on the upcoming Singapore-bound Disney Cruise Line? You’ll be glad to know you can earn up to S$700 worth of Traveloka Points when you book through the app.

Selected cardholders get even more love with stackable discounts. Citibank users enjoy S$50 off flights, hotels, and attractions with a minimum spend of S$500, while HSBC cardholders can stack their bank coupons — like S$30 off flights (min. spend S$500) and hotels (min. spend S$300) — on top of Traveloka’s ongoing offers, such as the S$40 off hotel promo.

So if you’re planning a big trip, now’s the perfect time to put those cards to good use.

Free ice cream & Traveloka coupons at Raffles Place

Even if you’re not jetting off any time soon, Traveloka’s bringing the summertime vibes straight to the CBD with a little midday treat.

From 27 to 29 May, swing by the area outside CIMB Plaza at Raffles Place MRT between 11.30am and 2pm to enjoy a free ice cream when you download the Traveloka app and sign up for an account.

Do note that the location may change if the weather turns cranky, so keep an eye out for live updates on Traveloka’s Instagram or Telegram.

While you’re there, you’ll also walk away with a S$10 Traveloka coupon to use on your next booking. And if you’re feeling competitive, take on the Speed Eat Challenge for a chance to win a S$200 hotel voucher for your next staycay.

It’s a fun excuse to step out of the office, grab a sweet treat, and maybe even plan your next escape while you’re at it.

For full details and to download the app, head to the official Traveloka website. Don’t forget to follow Traveloka on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram to stay updated on the best travel deals.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Traveloka.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook and kasto on Canva, for illustration purposes only.