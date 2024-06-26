SIA ranked 2nd best airlines for 2024, Qatar Airways clinches 1st place

SIA comes in 2nd for Skytrax’s best Airline of the Year ranking

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has emerged as the 2nd best airline in Skytrax’s annual World Airline Awards for 2024.

SIA was beaten by Qatar Airways — arguably its fiercest ‘rival’ in the ranking over recent years.

Customers from more than 100 nationalities participated in a survey from Sep 2023 to May 2024. The ranking was eventually determined by the results of the survey.

Respondents were asked to pick their favourite airline and rank their satisfaction score for various aspects of their travel experiences.

Qatar Airways clinches top spot for 2024 best airline ranking

Based on the ranking compiled by Skytrax, the world’s Top 10 Airlines of 2024 are:

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines EVA Air Air France Swiss International Air Lines

Acknowledging his company’s achievement of topping the list, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer — Qatar Airways Group CEO — expressed his honour in sharing the award with his colleagues.

This award is a testimony to our relentless comitment to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest level of excellence.

SIA and Qatar Airways have been fierce competitors in the Skytrax ranking over recent years.

In 2023, SIA claimed the Airline of the Year title while Qatar Airways came in 2nd.

Singapore Airlines claims Best Airline in Asia award

Even though SIA lost its title as the best airline in the world, it managed to claim the Best Airline in Asia award.

The airline also clinched top spots for the Best Cabin Staff and Best First Class.

Meanwhile, Scoot — owned by SIA — won the top award for World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline for the fourth consecutive time.

Also read: SIA Named World’s Best Airline At 2023 Skytrax Awards, Scoot Ranks 2nd In Low-Cost Category

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Skytrax.