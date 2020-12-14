Tree Branch Falls Twice On Man’s Vehicles At Toa Payoh Car Park

To have a tree branch fall on your car once is an unlucky experience. But if that happens twice in the same car park, one wonders if luck is still a factor.

A netizen had the unfortunate experience of having a tree damage his vehicle on 2 occasions in 6 months.

On Sunday (13 Dec), a particularly large tree in Toa Payoh abruptly broke up, collapsing on 6 cars and 6 motorcycles in a open-air car park.

One of the bikes that it collapsed on belonged to a Mr Norman.

The tree collapsed between 7-7.10am, when he was about to go to work.

Allegedly no compensation by town council

When the tree fell at the car park in front of Block 68, Toa Payoh Lorong 5, Mr Norman’s bike was one of those affected.

During the previous incident, where a tree branch fell on his car & shattered its windscreen, Mr Norman sought compensation from the town council.

His vehicle was the only one damaged previously.

However, the town council replied that due to Covid-19 measures stopping maintenance works, they’re not liable to compensate any affected vehicle owners.

In the end, Mr Norman told 8World News that he had to pay $100 for repairs to his car after an insurance claim.

Man asks if vehicle owners are responsible for trees

Given he’s suffered damages to his vehicles twice, Mr Norman isn’t too pleased with the situation.

He told 8World News that he’ll know the full extent of the damages to his bike after sending it for repairs today (14 Dec).

In any case, while the tree falling on his vehicle isn’t something Mr Norman could have anticipated, he wonders if the town council should take responsibility for maintaining the tree.

After all, several vehicles were damaged.

Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council told 8World News that they’re currently engaging a arboriculturist.

In any case, it’s unclear what the next step will be. Hopefully the repair costs to the vehicles can be alleviated by insurance and that such an incident doesn’t occur again.

