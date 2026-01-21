Truck slams into rear of car on SLE, driver manages to swerve onto road shoulder to lessen impact

Truck driver swerves at last moment when hitting car on SLE, manages to prevent injuries

A major crash nearly took place on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) after a truck failed to stop in time and slammed into the rear of a Toyota car.

The driver managed to swerve the truck aside in time to prevent a heavier collision.

Truck hits car on SLE after failing to brake in time

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received the alert to the accident at around 5.10pm on 19 Jan.

It took place along the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) after the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit.

The SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) video showed the vehicles driving down the leftmost lane of the SLE when the camcar braked.

Subsequently, the white Toyota Prius behind it came to a stop too.

However, a large orange tipper truck behind the Toyota failed to brake in time.

The truck driver managed to hurriedly swerve to the vehicle to the left upon realising it couldn’t come to a stop, sending the truck onto the road shoulder.

It still collided into the left rear side of the Toyota, knocking it forward in a cloud of debris.

The truck managed to come to a stop against the road barrier’s bushes, while another lorry behind it also swerved onto the road shoulder.

No injuries reported from truck crash

Despite the harsh collision, SCDF told MS News that the accident resulted in no reported injuries.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments on the crash.

Netizens believe truck driver was distracted

Some netizens blamed the tipper truck driver for the accident, suggesting that they were distracted.

However, others instead said the truck driver showed quick thinking in swerving to the side.

Another commenter said the Toyota Prius would have been sandwiched if the truck had rear-ended it full force rather than swerving.

