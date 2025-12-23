SUV gets sandwiched between loaded trailer truck & kerb while turning onto PIE in Jurong

Trailer truck knocks SUV into kerb in Jurong, netizens criticise car driver

An accident in Jurong saw an SUV pinned briefly between a kerb and a turning trailer truck, after what appeared to be a failed overtaking attempt.

Fortunately, both vehicles came to a stop before the situation escalated into a more serious collision.

SUV struck while attempting to overtake during turn

According to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, the incident occurred on 22 Dec at about 6.05pm along Upper Jurong Road.

Dashcam footage shows a Chery Jaecoo 6 SUV travelling behind and slightly to the right of a trailer truck carrying cargo.

As both vehicles approached a right turn leading onto the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), the SUV appeared to accelerate, possibly in an attempt to overtake the truck.

However, the SUV driver braked when it became clear the manoeuvre could not be completed in time.

As the truck continued its wide right turn, there was insufficient space on its right side.

The trailer subsequently struck the SUV, forcing it onto the kerb beside a traffic light pole.

Both drivers stopped immediately, preventing further damage or injury.

Netizens criticise SUV driver’s judgement

The incident sparked criticism online, with many netizens saying it was “common sense” to give way to a large vehicle making a turn rather than attempting to move alongside it.

One commenter suggested the SUV driver was inexperienced, warning against driving in a heavy vehicle’s blind spot and noting that trucks require significantly more space to turn safely.

Another netizen pointed out that while the trailer truck was not fully within its lane during the turn, the SUV driver still bore responsibility for being more cautious and vigilant in such a situation.

