‘Slowest accident ever’: Truck bumps into car after creeping across traffic junction in Bukit Batok

Almost as if it was happening in slow-mo.

By - 10 Dec 2025, 3:24 pm

Truck collides with car after taking nearly 10 seconds to roll across Bukit Batok traffic junction

A truck recently bumped into a car after inching across a traffic junction in Bukit Batok.

The collision was described as the “slowest accident ever”, highlighting how long it took the truck to make its way across the junction.

Truck took nearly 10 seconds to make its way across traffic junction

Footage of the accident was posted on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, with the accompanying caption reporting that it took place last Tuesday (2 Dec).

Based on the surroundings, it appears the accident took place at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Brickland Road.

At the start of the video, a white lorry can be seen rolling slowly across the junction.

The driver of a white car was about to execute a turn when they appeared to notice the lorry and stopped their vehicle.

As the white car came to a stop, the lorry continued along its path and ended up colliding head-on with the vehicle.

Based on the footage, the lorry took about eight seconds to make its way across the junction.

Netizens amused by how slowly the accident unfolded

Netizens were generally amused by the accident.

One netizen shared multiple possibilities as to why the truck was creeping across the junction, but was puzzled as to why the car driver did nothing to avoid the collision.

Another netizen joked about how the truck driver was “doing their (his) best not to miss hitting” the car.

Meanwhile, this netizen said the coming together of the two vehicles reminded them of romance movies from the 1980s.

