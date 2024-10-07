4 truck drivers beat up forklift driver with metal rod in Jurong over alleged molestation of woman

4 truck drivers & woman arrested for beating forklift driver with metal rod in Jurong

Four truck drivers beat a forklift driver up with a metal rod, resulting in police arresting five people.

The incident occurred at 1 Yuan Ching Road in Jurong at around 8pm on 5 Oct, reported Shin Min Daily News.

An eyewitness, Mr Zhang (transliterated from Mandarin), said he saw a group of men attacking a lone victim with a metal rod. He said the victim was injured and bloodied.

Mr Zhang yelled that he was a police officer in an attempt to stop them, but they ignored him. He quickly called the police instead.

Several police cars arrived at the scene in Jurong and officers apprehended the truck drivers.

Another witness at this time saw the victim, with a bloodied head, being brought into an ambulance in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it received a call for assistance at 8.10pm. SCDF personnel conveyed one person to the hospital.

Attack allegedly happened over woman

Reportedly, the girlfriend of one of the attackers claimed to have been molested by the victim, which led to the attack.

A friend of the victim stated that the group’s target was a forklift driver and denied the molestation accusation.

The friend instead claimed that the victim had glanced at the woman outside the toilets and was confronted by the truck drivers, who asked him what he was looking at.

He allegedly asked why he could not look, resulting in the group attacking him.

The victim’s friend also claimed that one of the attackers retrieved a metal bar from his truck and returned to continue beating their target. Afterwards, he left the scene in his vehicle.

20 minutes later, the weapon-wielding man purportedly returned to the area, though it is unclear why. The victim’s friend speculated that he could have gone to dispose of the weapon.

4 men and 1 woman arrested by police

Shin Min reported that at least 10 police officers were present at the scene, speaking to various witnesses. They were allegedly trying to find the metal rod.

The investigation lasted more than three hours until around 11pm, after which the police took two men and one woman away in their vehicles.

The police told MS News that the 41-year-old victim was conveyed to the hospital. Officers arrested two men and a woman aged between 32 and 42 for affray.

They also apprehended two other men, aged 40 and 35, for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and riotous behaviour respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.

