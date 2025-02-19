Truck sideswipes motorcyclists against SLE guardrail & speeds off, leaves 3 injured

Truck sideswipes motorcyclists into SLE guardrail after switching lane to avoid stationary construction vehicle

A large truck sideswiped two motorcycles along the Seletar Expressway (SLE), pinning them against the guardrail and injuring three riders.

The incident allegedly occurred on 17 Feb at 10.31pm.

Dashcam footage of the accident showed a large truck travelling on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

On the rightmost lane, motorcycles rushed by at high speed.

As the truck moved onto the middle lane, it encountered a stationary construction vehicle ahead, which signalled for traffic to manoeuvre around it.

In response, the truck driver attempted to shift to the rightmost lane, using its turn signal before merging.

However, at that moment, a motorcycle carrying two people was riding in the rightmost lane.

The rider appeared to slow down slightly, only for another motorcycle behind it to crash into it from behind.

Seemingly unaware of the accident, the truck driver continued merging, trapping both motorcycles between the vehicle and the SLE guardrail.

The impact caused both motorcycles to crash—one bike skidded a short distance ahead while the other fell near the collision spot.

Meanwhile, the truck driver continued driving without stopping.

The injured riders were seen sitting on the road shoulder, visibly in pain.

A nearby worker quickly rushed over to check on them.

3 injured riders taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the incident at around 10.35pm.



SCDF paramedics conveyed three people to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for more information.

The video sparked debate online, with some commenters blaming the motorcyclists for failing to give way, despite the truck signalling its lane change.

Others argued that using a turn signal does not automatically grant right of way.

One netizen speculated that the riders may have assumed the truck was merging only into the middle lane.

