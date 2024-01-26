Truck Speeds Down Choa Chu Kang Road, Slams Into Taxi After Failing To Stop

Truck Slams Into Taxi After Being Unable To Stop In Time Along Choa Chu Kang Way

On Thursday (25 Jan), a truck slammed into a taxi on Choa Chu Kang Way after speeding down the road and being unable to brake in time.

The impact of the collision caused the taxi to skid forward before slowing to a stop.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Truck slams into taxi on Choa Chu Kang Way

A netizen posted footage of the incident on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, stating that it took place along Choa Chu Kang Way on 25 Jan at around 5pm.

The video starts by showing a large truck speeding down the road.

At the same time, a taxi a few metres ahead brakes rather abruptly at a traffic junction as the light turns yellow and then red.

Unable to stop in time, the truck slams into the rear end of the taxi.

As a result of the impact, the taxi skids forward, sustaining quite a bit of damage with debris scattering on the road.

It then slows to a stop before its driver disembarks, which is when the footage ends.

One person conveyed to hospital

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF said they received an alert about a road traffic accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Way and Choa Chu Kang North 6 at about 5.05pm on 25 Jan.

After arriving at the scene, they conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Officers also assessed another two people for minor injuries but they declined transport to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.