The Smart Local Academy launches AI content creation course to help you slay your social media game

TSL Academy & Republic Polytechnic roll out new Gen AI content creation course

In a world where tech moves faster than a TikTok trend, it can be hard to keep up — especially with artificial intelligence (AI) leading the charge.

Whether you’re eyeing a career in digital marketing or you’re simply looking for ways to supercharge your social media presence, we’ve got the scoop on how you can stay ahead of the curve.

The Smart Local (TSL) Academy and Republic Polytechnic have joined forces to launch an exciting and informative AI content creation course called ‘Generative AI in Social Media & Content Creation’.

With sessions in August, September, and October, this is your chance to dive deep into Generative AI (Gen AI) and master the art of crafting content that really hits the mark with your audience. Read on for more.

First partnership between TSL Academy & Republic Polytechnic

The ‘Generative AI in Social Media and Content Creation’ course marks the first partnership between TSL Academy and Republic Polytechnic since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 24 June.

The MOU encompasses student internships, staff work attachments, and the joint development of modules for diploma students and the public.

“Gen AI has changed the world,” said Bryan Choo, CEO and Chief Content Officer of TSL Media Group. “It has taken up most of my free time this year, and I’m excited to help nurture the next generation of media professionals with the latest in technology and best practices.”

He continued: “This partnership will also let us share our decade-long experience in the industry with those who have a passion for content or wish to work in social media or marketing roles.”

Learn to create Gen AI art & lifelike voiceovers

Embarking on something new always begins with understanding the basics.

Day one of the course kicks off with an introduction to Gen AI, led by seasoned creators from TSL and Republic Polytechnic trainers.

What’s the history of AI and how is it actually being integrated into the economy? All these and more will be revealed.

In addition, you’ll get hands-on experience with digital tools, creating your own Gen AI art and lifelike voiceovers for content. Sounds fun, right?

The day wraps up with a brainstorming sesh on integrating ChatGPT — perhaps the most well-known and widely used AI tool at the moment — into your production workflow.

But this course isn’t just about mastering Gen AI — it’s about sparking creativity and forging meaningful connections with your audience.

By the end of the first day, you’ll be armed with an arsenal of tips and tricks to inspire your content creation journey and elevate your digital presence.

Have a crack at creating your own AI project

Once you’ve mastered the basics, the next step is to put what you’ve learnt to the test and apply it to a more practical setting.

On the second day of TSL Academy and Republic Polytechnic’s Gen AI course, you’ll get hands-on with your newly acquired Gen AI skills.

Your mission? Craft a 60-second video for TikTok, Instagram or YouTube using three powerful AI tools: StableDiffusion for text-to-image, ElevenLabs for AI-generated voices, and of course, ChatGPT.

No need to stress — your TSL mentor and a friendly facilitator will be there to guide you every step of the way and answer any questions you might have.

Just like a school assignment, you will then present your completed Gen AI masterpiece and receive valuable feedback from your mentor, facilitator, and fellow course attendees.

By the end of this two-day adventure, you’ll not only have gained knowledge but also newfound confidence to step into the world of content creation.

Sign up for the TSL Academy & Republic Polytechnic AI course to slay your social media game

The TSL Academy x Republic Polytechnic ‘Generative AI in Social Media & Content Creation’ course was developed under the SkillsFuture-approved framework to empower aspiring content creators with essential industry knowledge.

The two-day course will consist of three sessions scheduled from 9am to 5pm on the following dates:

26 & 27 Aug

23 & 24 Sep

10 & 11 Oct

All classes will be held at the Republic Polytechnic campus. Here’s how you can get there:



Republic Polytechnic

Address: 9 Woodlands Avenue 9, Singapore 738964

Nearest MRT stations: Woodlands & Woodlands North

Signups are now open and will end on 26 July 2024, so be sure to secure your spot via this link.

Oh, and here’s some good news: since it’s a SkillsFuture-funded course, up to 70% of the course fees will be subsidised for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

To learn more about the course, visit the website here.

For more information and to keep up with all the latest news, visit TSL’s website and follow it on Instagram or TikTok.

No matter what industry you’re in, staying ahead and constantly improving yourself is crucial.

But social media success goes beyond just tools and adaptability — it’s about fostering genuine connections. By doing so, you’ll cultivate a loyal community that thrives on human connection — a powerful foundation that no AI tool can ever replicate.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with TSL Academy and Republic Polytechnic.

Featured image by TheSmartLocal and adapted from Canva, and TheSmartLocal.