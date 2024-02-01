Tsutomu Ogura Appointed S’pore National Football Team Coach, He Previously Coached Japan’s Olympic Squad

FAS Appoints Tsutomu Ogura As Singapore National Team Coach After Sacking Takayuki Nishigaya

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has appointed Tsutomu Ogura as the new head coach of the Singapore national team.

The announcement comes just days after the association parted ways with former national team coach Takayuki Nishigaya.

Ogura had multiple managerial stints in Japan and is the third consecutive Japanese manager to lead the Lions.

FAS appoints Tsutomu Ogura as Singapore national team coach on 1 Feb

FAS announced the highly-speculated move in a press conference on Thursday (1 Feb).

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ogura is on a two-year contract as Director of National Teams and National Head Coach.

This means that in addition to coaching the men’s senior team, the 57-year-old will oversee the performance of the Under-22/23 team and its coaching staff.

FAS said in a press release about Ogura’s appointment that this will ensure “seamless coordination and synergy” between both squads.

In his first video interview with FAS, Ogura said he hopes to restore players’ confidence and self-belief.

When asked about the style of play that he would bring to the team, the Japanese coach said it would comprise “high press”, “high positioning”, and “a strong line”.

He also hopes to create a philosophy that everyone subscribes to, thus creating a style of play that everyone believes in.

In his view, this will bring fans back to the stands and allow players on the pitch to thrive off their support.

3rd consecutive Japanese manager to lead national team

Ogura is the third consecutive Japanese manager to coach the national team, succeeding fellow countrymen Takayuki Nishigaya and Tatsuma Yoshida.

The 57-year-old’s appointment came just days after FAS parted ways with former national team head coach Takayuki Nishigaya.

Ogura is a seasoned coach with various managerial and coaching stints in Japan:

Assistant Manager at Tokyo Verdy — since June 2022

Sporting Director at Yokohama F. Marinos — Sep 2018 to Jane 2022

Assistant Manager at JEF United Chiba — Feb 2015 to July 2016

Assistant Manager at Ventforet Kofu — Feb 2014 to Jan 2015

In the international football arena, he served as the assistant manager of the Japan national team from Aug 2006 to Aug 2010 as well as its Olympic team from Sep 2010 to Aug 2012.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore on Facebook.