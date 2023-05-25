Trailer Collides Head-On With Pedestrian In Tuas, 33-Year-Old Man Taken Conscious To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pedestrian Taken To Hospital After Collision With Trailer In Tuas

On Wednesday (24 May), a 41-year-old driver’s trailer collided with a pedestrian along Tuas South Avenue 3.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows the man jaywalking before the collision occurred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) transported the 33-year-old male pedestrian to the National University Hospital, who was conscious at the time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Trailer collides with pedestrian in Tuas

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred at Tuas South Avenue 3 on 24 May.

ROADS.Sg posted footage of the crash on Facebook on Thursday (25 May), which has since gone viral.

In the video, the pedestrian stands at the rightmost lane of a street with four lanes.

As the vehicle recording the footage approaches, he raises his hand as if gesturing for the driver to stop.

The pedestrian then dashes across the road, crossing over two lanes.

When he enters the third one, he stops — after which an orange and blue trailer crashes into him at high speed.

The trailer then brakes to a halt, and the video ends with the vehicle recording the dashcam footage leaving the scene.

Investigations into incident ongoing

Speaking to ST, police confirmed they had received an alert about the incident at 12.06pm.

The driver of the trailer is now assisting the police with investigations into the matter, which are currently ongoing.

SCDF told MS News that on 24 May at about 12.10pm, they received an alert about a road traffic accident along Tuas South Avenue 3.

They conveyed one person to National University Hospital, who was in a conscious state, according to the police.

