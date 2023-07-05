S’pore Tuition Centre Secures 2 Taylor Swift Tickets During UOB Presale To Reward Top-Scorers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Tuition Centre Buys Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

Taylor Swift fever is in full swing now that hardcore Swifties can start purchasing concert tickets.

Earlier today, over 1.3 million people were reportedly in the UOB presale queue, with many failing to get their hands on the tickets.

However, some luckier ones — such as one tuition centre in Singapore — succeeded in their efforts.

Apparently, the tuition centre had bought the tickets for its students.

Tuition centre secures Taylor Swift concert tickets for students

The tuition centre, ETG Economics, posted the seven-second TikTok clip on 5 July.

In the video, the tuition centre proclaimed that they had managed to secure Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets for their students.

After an opening shot of a UOB card, the camera pans over multiple devices displaying the Ticketmaster page.

All the devices shown — including the monitor — were stuck at the “holding area” page.

Following which, a zoom-in on one of the devices revealed that their queue number was 13,688.

Thankfully, the tuition centre managed to score tickets — one of which was for the show on 9 March 2024.

Accompanying the short clip was a caption that read:

it was a CRUEL SUMMER but we won THE GREAT WAR !!

The tuition centre then urged its students to “do well for econs”.

Tuition centre secures 2 tickets to reward students

Speaking to MS News, ETG Economics shared that they managed to secure two tickets for their students.

They had made some plans which included giving one ticket to the top-scoring student in the recent test.

As it turns out, the process was a team effort from all the tutors as they’re “all #swifties”.

They shared some of their respective queue numbers and needless to say, not all the tutors had a smooth experience.

Although one of the tutors was the 116th person in the queue, they, unfortunately, got locked out of the account due to keying in the passcode too many times.

Another tutor was “12,000+” in the queue but couldn’t log in and experienced the error message.

Surprisingly, the luckiest of the lot who managed to obtain both tickets had a queue number of 80,000+.

According to ETG Economics, the tickets sold out “shortly after”.

Lucky students get to see Taylor Swift

Kudos to the tuition centre for giving their students such a treat.

Hopefully, this is the extra push that the students will need to ace their examinations.

For the other Swifties who weren’t as lucky for today’s presales, don’t give up hope.

After all, there are the general sales to battle through this coming Friday (7 July).

