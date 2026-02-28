Part-time tutor in S’pore receives S$2,888 red packet, wonders if it was given by mistake

Singapore tutor gets generous red packet from student’s parents

A part-time tutor in Singapore was left stunned after receiving a red packet containing S$2,888 from their student’s parents. It left them wondering if it had been a mistake.

The Original Poster (OP), who claims to be a university student, shared their experience on Reddit on 24 Feb.

“My part-time job is giving tuition to primary school children,” they said in the post.

The tutor then recalled receiving a “really thick red packet” for Chinese New Year, and only choosing to open it at home.

They were “completely taken aback” upon laying eyes on the S$2,888 worth of cash.

Unsure of what to do next with the staggering amount, the tutor sought advice on whether to inform the parents or simply accept the gift.

“Should I mention to the parent that it’s too much? Or are they expecting something in return?” the OP asked.

Netizens weigh in with advice for OP

The post quickly gained traction, with many netizens weighing in on how to handle the situation.

A netizen advised the OP to check with the parents as the amount may be a mistake.

Another commenter agreed, saying that “honesty and integrity goes a long way,” especially since the parents are the OP’s customers.

Meanwhile, other netizens assured the tutor to graciously accept the gift without overthinking.

Mother of student confirms red packet was meant for tutor

In an update, the tutor revealed that they had clarified the situation with the student’s mother, who confirmed that the amount was intentional.

The parent had also explained that the gift was in recognition of the tutor’s positive impact on her children.

According to the OP, the mother said she had noticed significant improvements in her child’s behaviour and academic performance since lessons began.

She also appreciated how the tutor instilled values such as respect during lessons.

“She sees me as part of her family,” added the OP.

