Twins Assault Police Officer At Jurong In 2020

Twins are often known to share a bond unlike any other, and they always have each other’s backs in whatever situation.

Unfortunately, the situation in question was a violent one for a pair of Singaporean twins who assaulted police officers together during their arrest.

According to The Straits Times (ST), both brothers assaulted one of the officers to the point that he sustained head injuries.

One of the twins, Muhammad Fiqkri Jaffri, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant. The other, Muhammad Farhan Jaffri, received a jail sentence in 2021 for an unknown misdemeanour.

Fiqkri will be sentenced in May.

Police arrive after twin argues with wife at HDB void deck

In Feb 2020, Farhan reportedly got into an argument with his wife at the void deck of Block 755 Jurong West Street 74 in the wee hours of the morning.

Police were alerted to the commotion and four officers turned up at the scene.

Upon reaching the location, the police inquired about the well-being of those involved, only to have Farhan hurl vulgarities at them. His twin brother, Fikqri, who lived in that very block, turned up at the scene soon after.

The brothers were allegedly sharing a bottle of whisky prior to this incident.

Fikqri told Farhan to head back home with his wife, while also suggesting that the officers “shut up” and “zip” their mouths, reported ST.

Farhan obliged and after hurling more vulgarities, returned alone minutes later.

Twins assault police in Jurong

At this juncture, tensions were high and the twins started assaulting one of the police officers. The officer in question suffered head injuries as a result of the brawl.

It wasn’t until two other officers stepped in that they were able to restrain Farhan. One officer, meanwhile, struck Fikqri with her baton, but he allegedly taunted her by saying that he was a secret society member.

Two more officers later arrived and finally arrested Fikqri. Despite being in handcuffs, he managed to headbutt an officer in the face, fracturing his nasal bone.

The officer in question ended up receiving five days of outpatient sick leave. The previous officer who suffered a head injury reportedly spent two days in a neurosurgery ward and another 29 days on hospitalisation leave.

According to ST, the prosecution described this incident as “one of the worst attacks on police officers to date”.

One twin pleads guilty

In Jun 2021, Farhan received a jail sentence of 33 months and four weeks, three strokes of the cane, and a S$3,500 fine, though ST didn’t clarify what they were for.

On 7 Apr, Fikqri pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant.

He also confessed to one count of vandalism for kicking the door of a police car while he was in it, causing it to be misaligned. Other offences he admitted to included a count each of criminal intimidation and being a member of a secret society.

Fikqri will be sentenced on 23 May 2022. Each count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant can earn him up to 15 years’ jail and a fine or caning.

Public servants deserve respect

Whether alcohol played any part in the twins’ actions doesn’t matter. The bottom line is that they should not have physically assaulted the police officers.

The officers were merely doing their job, after all, looking after public well-being.

Let’s hope such incidents won’t happen again as our public servants deserve respect too.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.