Twitter Auctions Off Office Supplies, Including Neon Signs & Coffee Makers

Twitter Auctions Off Office Supplies, Receives Bids In The Thousands For Signs

Following Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of a revolution for the app, the company is now holding an auction for their office supplies in the United States (US).

It’s not just cupboards, tables, and chairs that are up for bidding, but also decorations like statues and neon signs featuring the iconic bird logo.

At the time of writing, there are 15 hours left on the auction and 631 lots up for grabs.

While some may scoff at the brand’s quirky handling of things, some of the unusually high bids have raised a few eyebrows.

Twitter signs going for tens of thousands during auction

Bloomberg reports that the auction, which is organised by Heritage Global Partners, is the latest sign of upheaval at Twitter.

The items labelled as “surplus corporate office assets” include kitchenware, whiteboards, drawers, desks, signage, and even boxes of KN95 masks.

There are also designer chairs, coffee machines, iMacs, and stationary bike stations.

While most of these have bids under the S$6,600 (US$5,000) range, one neon sign of the Twitter logo received an enormous bid of S$26,500 (US$20,000).

The lot, which has received 70 bids, will see the next bid go up by at least another S$660 (US$500) as it is the minimum bid amount.

The second-most sought-after item is a Twitter statue, which has received 61 bids.

Currently, the highest bid for the statue stands at S$25,000 (USD $19,000).

If you want something more practical, there’s a La Marzocco Strada Semi-Auto Espresso Machine currently going at S$14,600 (US$11,000).

Twitter auction not intended to shore up finances

According to Bloomberg, Heritage Global Partners claims that the auction is not intended to shore up Twitter’s finances.

This comes after some public cost-cutting measures that have seen Mr Musk close several headquarters worldwide.

That was suspected to have included the Asia-Pacific base here in Singapore, with staff working from home following orders to vacate the office.

However, a spokesperson for CapitaLand, which owns the building where Twitter’s Singapore office is located, told MS News that the company remains a tenant of theirs.

Featured image adapted from Heritage Global Partners & Heritage Global Partners.