6 grandchildren of late Nippon Paint tycoon become billionaires after inheriting over S$1.3B in shares

6 grandchildren of deceased Nippon Paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang become billionaires

Six grandchildren of Goh Cheng Liang — the Nippon Paint tycoon who recently passed away — became billionaires after inheriting over S$1.3 billion worth of stakes each in a publicly traded firm.

6 grandchildren received over S$1.3 billion stake

According to Bloomberg, filings show a 55% stake in Tokyo-listed Nippon Paint Holdings being transferred from the family’s investment company, Wuthelam Holdings, in Dec 2024 to six of Mr Goh’s eight grandchildren.

This makes them holders in Nipsea International, each with a stake worth over S$1.3 billion.

Mr Goh’s son, Goh Hup Jin, retains 91% of voting rights in Nipsea International, meaning he still controls decision-making for the firm.

Grandchildren of deceased tycoon have diverse interests

The six grandchildren who inherited enormous stakes from the deceased billionaire have diverse interests.

Charlotte, Henrietta, and Victoria are the three daughters of Mr Goh Hup Jin. They were each granted a stake of about S$1.3 billion.

Ms Charlotte Goh is reportedly the co-founder of a foundation that supports children in Bali through education, healthcare, and counselling.

Mr Goh Hup Jin’s brother, Mr Goh Chuen Jin, is the father of April Goh and two other children.

Ms April Goh, a fellow at the Columbia University China Centre for Social Policy in New York, received the largest stake of the six children of over S4.36 billion.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that she is holding assets for her two siblings.

The late Goh’s only daughter, Ms Goh Chiat Jin, is the mother to Martin Yuen-An Lavoo and Johan Zhong An Lavoo.

Of the grandchildren, only Mr Martin Lavoo, her eldest son, appears in the filings as a director of Nipsea International

