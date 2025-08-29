Typhoon Kajiki causes landslide in northern Thailand in the early hours, killing at least 4

At least 4 killed in northern Thailand landslide triggered by Typhoon Kajiki

After devastating Vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki hit northern Thailand and caused a landslide that killed at least four people, with several still missing.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 15 people were injured, and some could not be taken to hospital immediately due to the village’s isolation.

According to the Bangkok Post, the landslide hit Ban Pang Ung village in the Mae Suek subdistrict at about 3am on Wednesday (27 Aug).

Northern Thai village devastated by typhoon

Early reports confirmed two deaths and a missing 12-year-old girl in Chiang Mai, while later updates raised the death toll in the Ban Pang Ung landslide to four.

Separately, one person drowned in Mae Hong Son, bringing the total confirmed fatalities linked to the storm in Thailand so far to five.

Due to the village’s isolated location, many of those injured could not be taken to hospital immediately.

The landslide also damaged infrastructure, blocking roads and cutting off electricity.

The following day, Chiang Mai’s disaster mitigation chief said authorities were still searching for seven missing people, concentrating their efforts in the locations where other victims had been found.

At the same time, workers worked to restore the area, clearing blocked roads and repairing damaged houses.

The military also stepped in to build makeshift bridges, allowing access to previously isolated villages.

Relief efforts persisted despite ongoing rainfall.

Kajiki blows through Vietnam before hitting Thailand

Before devastating northern Thailand, Kajiki struck Vietnam, also causing widespread damage.

According to Reuters, the storm made landfall on Monday (25 Aug), with the ensuing floods affecting over 10,000 homes and offices.

It also damaged more than 86 hectares of rice and cash crops.

Similar to northern Thailand, the storm heavily damaged infrastructure in Vietnam, causing blackouts in Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces.

Around 1.6 million people were affected.

