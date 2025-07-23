Typhoon Wipha causes flight cancellations, including from SIA, amid devastation in China & Southeast Asia

Typhoon Wipha causes devastation across China & Southeast Asia as death toll rises

Although Typhoon Wipha has since been downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression, it has left widespread destruction across southern China and Southeast Asia.

In Vietnam, the storm caused a boat to capsize, resulting in at least 35 deaths.

It has also impacted nearly a million people in the Philippines, where flooding continues to ravage the archipelago.

Additionally, the storm led to multiple flight cancellations, including several from Singapore Airlines (SIA) over the weekend.

Typhoon leaves widespread damage in its wake

Asia News Network reported that the Philippines has confirmed at least six fatalities as a result of the typhoon.

Known locally as Crising, Wipha has affected over 1.2 million people across the archipelago, with the agricultural sector being hit hardest, suffering an estimated 54 million peso (S$1.2 million) in damages.

In Vietnam, a tourist boat cruising Halong Bay was capsized by a sudden thunderstorm as Wipha approached.

According to Reuters, rescuers successfully retrieved the boat, confirming at least 35 deaths out of 49 people on board.

Witnesses said the accident occurred so rapidly that many passengers had no time to grab life vests or escape.

The storm passed through Hong Kong and southern China over the weekend.

Although weather authorities issued the highest warning for Wipha, the storm caused relatively minor damage in Hong Kong, according to CNN.

“Compared to previous typhoons like Mangkhut and Hato, which caused much more astonishing destruction, the impact this time was primarily limited to fallen trees and collapsed scaffolding,” said a Hong Kong official.

However, Wipha still led to multiple flight cancellations, including five from Singapore Airlines (SIA) over the weekend.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that these cancellations affected flights between Changi Airport and Hong Kong.

Storm makes it way south

After passing through Hong Kong, Typhoon Wipha moved through China, with footage showing the powerful stormfront engulfing Zhuhai city in Guangdong province as it made landfall on Sunday (20 July).

Additional clips from Xinhua News also revealed parts of buildings being blown into the streets by the storm.

People caught outdoors struggled to walk against the intense winds and torrents of rain.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, two Chinese tourists tragically lost their lives due to the storm.

According to the Bangkok Post, one woman was killed on a beach in Phuket when strong winds caused a tree to fall on her.

The second fatality involved a man who was swept away by rough seas while swimming with a friend, ultimately drowning.

On a brighter note, a couple in the Philippines refused to let the floods ruin their wedding day.

Despite the flooded aisle, their friends and family made the effort to attend and celebrate with them.

Featured image adapted from ABS-CBN News on Facebook and VnExpress.net on Facebook.

