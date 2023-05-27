Ubi Warehouse Sale Has 90% Off Consoles & Games Like Zelda, Expand Your Collection

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Unrival To Hold Ubi Warehouse Sale From 1 June To 4 June

As the June school holidays kick off, Unrival — a local company selling games and consoles — will be bringing back its warehouse sale from 1 June to 4 June.

Similar to last year, the sale will be held in Ubi and will feature discounts of up to 90% for select products.

The newly released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is among the game titles available, and will make for the perfect ‘companion’ during the coming holidays.

Unrival warehouse sale at Ubi to feature Nintendo Switch, Xbox & PlayStation

According to details on Unrival’s Facebook page, the sale will offer a large selection of consoles, games, and accessories across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

As far as consoles are concerned, Unrival shared that they will be carrying local sets as well as regional ones.

While details regarding the products and their respective prices remain scarce, Unrival has since given a glimpse of the “hottest deals” customers can expect.

Those looking for an OLED Nintendo Switch console can choose between the iconic red-and-blue version or the white one for the minimalistic vibes.

The consoles also come with a local warranty and will be priced within the S$300 range.

Also available is the limited-edition Nintendo Switch console released in conjunction with the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, complete with gold and green accents.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game title, released earlier this month, is also available for less than S$80.

Gamers looking for a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console can also cop one from the upcoming sale.

The PS5 (Disc) console will be retailing for no more than S$799.

What’s even better is that it comes with either a copy of the Dead Island 2 or The Lord of the Rings: Gollum game.

For the Xbox gamers, the price of the Series X console has been slashed from S$729 to the S$600 range.

Additionally, the console comes with 1TB of memory and of course, a local warranty.

Queue management system to be implemented

This year, customers can look forward to a more pleasant experience as Unrival will be implementing a queue management system.

This comes after the long waiting times and snaking queues of the sale’s previous iterations.

Unrival hopes that the system will make the waiting process “more efficient and convenient“.

It shared that customers will be able to see the “real-time estimated waiting period” so they can better decide if they wish to join the line.

If you’re thinking of heading down for the sale, here’s how you can get there:



Unrival Warehouse Sale @ Ubi

Address: 21 Ubi Road 1, ESR Building, #06-01, Singapore 408724

Date: 1 June – 4 June

Time: 10am – 8 pm (1 June), 10am – 6pm (2 – 4 June)

Nearest MRT station: Macpherson

Ubi warehouse sale a must-go for gamers

Whether or not the June holidays apply to you, the warehouse sale is a must-visit for gamers — old or young.

If you do decide to pay a visit, be sure to be civil to the other customers.

After all, you’re all there for your same love of games.

Know someone who’s looking for new games or consoles? Tag them in the comments below.

Have an opinion to share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and courtesy of MustShare News from past sale event.