Though fighting for one’s country is a noble undertaking, soldiers’ families would ideally want their loved ones to return home safe and sound. Sadly, Colonel Oleksandr “Grey Wolf” Oksanchenko didn’t make it home alive from the conflict in Ukraine.

The decorated airforce pilot had reportedly left retirement to defend his homeland in the ongoing conflict. European Airshows shared the devastating news on Facebook.

Here’s a brief look at the life of a man who earned the title of “Hero of Ukraine” in death.

Ukraine pilot reportedly dies in a mid-air battle

According to European Airshows, Colonel Oksanchenko was one of the best military pilots in Ukraine.

He worked as a Ukrainian Air Force Flanker display pilot between 2013 to 2018, participating in various events across Europe.

On 25 Feb, his jet was reportedly shot by a Russian S-400 Triumph Air Defence Missile System in Kyiv.

Whether the impact claimed his life immediately is unclear, but Colonel Oksanchenko eventually passed away.

For his sacrifice in defending the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded him the title “Hero of Ukraine”.

Flying was his element

Mind UA reported that Colonel Oksanchenko had accumulated more than 2,000 flight hours during the course of his career.

The expert pilot was able to perform complex aerial manoeuvres, gaining popularity in air shows such as the Czech International Air Fest and the Slovak International Air Fest (SIAF).

In 2017, he received the ‘As the Crow Flies’ Trophy (FRIAT Trophy) for his performance at the RAF Fairford’s Royal International Air Tattoo.

Here’s a video of his demonstration at RIAT Fairford 2017.

Tributes pour in for national hero

Following news of the pilot’s passing, tributes poured in from the aviation community and Ukrainians who expressed their condolences.

Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), which hosts the world’s largest military air show, expressed sadness on Twitter.

A spectator who had witnessed Colonel Oksanchenko’s performances meanwhile deemed his death a tragedy.

Though only certain groups of people may know Colonel Oksanchenko, it’s clear that he had left an indelible mark on their lives.

May he rest in peace

Already a prominent figure in the aviation scene prior to his passing, many will now remember Colonel Oksanchenko for his heroic sacrifice.

Though his death may be a tragedy, he will no doubt live on in the hearts and minds of Ukrainians as a national hero.

MS News extends our sincerest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.

