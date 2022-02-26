Ukraine President Seeks Negotiations With Putin To Stop Conflict & Prevent More Casualties

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Thursday (24 Feb), has led to casualties on both sides.

A day after Russia commenced its assault on the country, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought negotiations with Putin to prevent more casualties.

Zelenskiy pleaded with Russia’s government to hold talks to end the fighting in Ukraine. The Kremlin said it is ready to negotiate with Kyiv on a possible “neutral status” for Ukraine https://t.co/aGSzatxhDH pic.twitter.com/Ne1oXE0AZQ — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 25, 2022

He also asked other European countries to implement severe sanctions to stop the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine president seeks negotiations with Putin

As Russian troops advance towards Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy uploaded a video message on his Facebook page on Friday (25 Feb).

Source

In the video, President Zelenskiy appealed for direct negotiation talks with Russian President Putin,

Let us sit down at the negotiating table in order to stop the dying.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin is “ready” to send a Russian delegation to the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The delegation will reportedly include officials from the foreign ministry, defence ministry, and the president’s office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ukrainian president calls for more assistance

Zelensky also appealed to the people of Europe to call upon their governments to do more to help Ukraine through the crisis.

Describing the conflict as “the beginning of war in Europe”, the Ukrainian president urged European citizens to publicly demand the conflict to end.

He also pleaded for the citizens to call upon their respective governments to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky shares selfie video of himself and other officials in Kyiv

Hours before the broadcast, President Zelensky uploaded a selfie video of himself and fellow government officials reportedly from the streets of Kyiv.

Source

The leaders sought to show that they remain in the capital city together with soldiers and citizens of Ukraine.

Even as Russian forces close in on the capital, it appears the leaders will stay to defend the country’s sovereignty,

We will defend our independence that’s how it will go.

Diplomatic talks are a positive sign

While many have already lost their lives over the course of the conflict, it’s great that both parties are apparently open to talks.

Let’s hope the negotiations happen and that the parties involved will come to a ceasefire so as to put an end to the needless killings.

Featured image adapted from Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook.