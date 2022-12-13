M’sia Woman Loses Unborn Child After Lorry Cargo Crashes Into Car, Transport Company’s Permit Suspended

Malaysian Transport Minister Orders Company’s Permit Suspension After Lorry Cargo Accident Kills Unborn Baby

On 29 Oct, a horrific traffic accident occurred when a lorry sped past a car in Grik, Perak, causing some of its cargo to crash into the vehicle.

As a result, the pregnant woman in the car suffered severe injuries and lost her unborn child.

The Malaysian Transport Minister has since ordered immediate action to be taken against the lorry driver and transport company.

Lorry cargo crashes into car, killing unborn baby

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared online by the woman’s husband on 11 Dec.

The video shows the car heading towards a bend in the road when a lorry speeds up from the opposite direction, making a sharp turn.

Cargo spews out from the back of the lorry and collides into at least two cars, including the one with the dashcam that filmed the whole thing.

As debris flies all over, the large cargo apparently sent the pregnant woman’s car right off the road.

According to the woman’s husband, she suffered severe injuries including:

Uterine rupture

Split spine

Three broken ribs

Heart and brain injuries

The couple also tragically lost their unborn child, who was going to be their firstborn.

“I will not forgive you all,” the man said in the Facebook post, addressing the lorry driver. “So far, no one from your company or the transport company has called to apologise or even offer condolences since the accident.”

He also asked for an explanation as to how the accident could have occurred.

Not only was the lorry driver allegedly driving at a speed limit exceeding their class of vehicle, but they also exceeded the height limit for cargo.

The driver even ran away from the scene but was later arrested during a roadblock operation at at Batu Melintang Jeli, Kelantan on the same day, Malay Mail reports.

Transport company permit suspended

On Tuesday (13 Dec), Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke posted about the incident on Facebook, calling for the suspension of the transport company’s permit for allowing the incident to occur.

“My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of the victims who lost their firstborn,” he said. He also offered his condolences to the family.

He updated that he has instructed both the Road Transport Department and the Land Public Transport Agency to take immediate action against both the driver and transport company.

Meanwhile, the company’s operating permit will be temporarily suspended pending an audit of their trucks.

“I will not compromise with drivers and companies that endanger people on the road,” Mr Loke declared.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ipoh 怡保吹水站 on Facebook.