Uncle Calls Out E-Bike Rider For Not Wearing Helmet In Ang Mo Kio, Labels Actions As Unsafe

Uncle Scolds Young E-Bike Rider For Riding Without Helmet In Ang Mo Kio

There has been a fair number of traffic incidents involving e-bikes in recent times.

Given the frequency of such incidents, it’s only understandable for motorists to be on higher alert when they spot such road users.

This was the case in Ang Mo Kio, where a man took it upon himself to school an e-bike rider when he spotted him on the road.

Taking a video of the young man, he called him out for being on the road without a helmet.

Uncle spots e-bike rider without helmet in Ang Mo Kio

Posting to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook group on Monday (11 Dec), the OP shared that the incident took place on 11 Dec in Ang Mo Kio.

The video starts with the man zooming in on the e-bike rider while they waited for the traffic light to turn green, pointing out that he was on a “bicycle” with no helmet on.

The camera then turned another e-bike rider next to him, who was wearing his helmet.

“Take the bicycle… so dangerous,” he said, emphasising that the rider in pink looked relatively young.

The man went on to note that despite being without a helmet, he looked ready to speed.

“Why they never wear helmet but going as fast as motorcycles?” he questioned. “They’re taking their lives for granted.”

The driver also spotted that one of the rider’s foot was already on the pedal even though the traffic light has yet to turn green.

“This one never pay COE… they want to chiong already,” he said confidently, zooming in on the rider again. “You cannot like this, you know.”

Urged LTA to intervene

Eventually, the riders sped off on their e-bikes once the traffic lights turned green.

“You see? You think you motorcycle,” he exclaimed, clearly aggravated by the sight.

Following the rider, the man added that his own vehicle was travelling at a slower pace.

In the post’s caption, the OP urged Land Transport Authority (LTA) to intervene and ensure roads are safe for all to use.

Netizens agree with uncle’s commentary

The video has since gone viral, with a huge number of netizens appearing to agree with the man’s commentary on the incident.

Some users said that LTA officers should patrol the streets to look out for riders with modified e-bikes.

Others also praised the man for his astute commentary on the e-bike rider’s behaviour.

Of course, his concern isn’t unwarranted either. Last month, an e-bike rider crashed into a motorcyclist in Sengkang. Both of them were conveyed to the hospital.

Hopefully, the e-bike rider in the video will be more cautious in the future and abide by road safety rules.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.