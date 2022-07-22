Elderly Man Runs To Support Nephew Who Faints During M’sia Parade, Scene Moves Netizens

Uncle Rushes To Help Nephew Who Passed Out During Ministry Parade In Malaysia

Whenever someone sees a loved one in distress, all they can think of is how they can go and help them as quickly as they can — nothing else matters.

Recently, a young officer suddenly collapsed while taking part in a ministry parade in Malaysia.

Before the medical team could even come to his aid, his uncle was already there in a flash, helping him to his feet and propping him up.

Footage of the scene at the parade went viral, with many expressing how moved they were by the man’s love for his nephew.

The officer later revealed that his uncle has taken care of him like his own son since he lost his parents at a young age.

Officer faints during ministry parade

On Thursday (21 Jul), Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi posted several photos from the ministry’s enforcers parade in Selangor, along with the touching story behind them.

One of the officers participating in the march had suddenly fainted, likely due to the hot sun.

Upon seeing this, an elderly man in pink immediately rushed forward to help the boy.

According to Mr Nanta Linggi, the elderly man ran so fast that his slippers came off, but he paid no attention to that.

After helping the officer to his feet, the man continued to prop him up until he could stand on his own.

Calling the old man a “fortress”, Mr Nanta Linggi said that everyone who witnessed the scene had tears rolling down their faces, including him.

TikTok user @zamanajmain also uploaded a video of the event captured from a different angle.

Like Mr Nanta Linggi’s post, the clip went viral, garnering over 3.4 million views at the time of writing.

The heartwarming scene deeply touched netizens across different social media platforms.

One Redditor said this reminded them of their own late father, hitting them right in the feels.

Many also praised the elderly man for his actions, wishing him good health and blessings.

Uncle took care of nephew after parents’ deaths

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Youth Chief Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki later revealed that the officer who fainted is his adopted son, Nik Mohamad Adhar.

In his Facebook post, he explained that he took Nik in after the latter became an orphan as a child.

The old man who ran to Nik’s side is his biological uncle, Abdul Aziz Ya’acob, who also looked after him after his parents died.

Speaking to Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian, Nik said he regards Mr Abdul Aziz, a taxi driver, as his own dad.

Nik’s birth mother passed away when he was three months old and he lost his birth father at the age of seven.

He added that despite only being a nephew, his uncle never treated him differently from his six biological children.

Nik also refers to his aunt, Mr Abdul Aziz’s wife, as his mother.

Recalling the moment he fainted to TV3, Nik admitted that he wanted to cry when he felt his uncle hugging him from behind, but he controlled his emotions.

I had to follow protocol, but a father’s love does not have protocols.

Nothing like a father’s love

Although Nik may not be his biological son, Mr Abdul Aziz clearly cares for him like his very own child.

Then again, we’ve seen how one does not need to be directly related to another to share a deep and loving bond.

If you’re lucky enough to have a loving father or father figure like this in your life, perhaps this can be a reminder to thank them for all they have done and tell them how much they mean to you.

