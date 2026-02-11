Uncooked vermicelli noodles given out as ‘snacks’ at S’pore-themed event in London, netizens baffled

Uncooked vermicelli noodles given away as ‘snacks’ at Singapore-themed event in London

Goodie bags are often a welcome perk at events, whether at lively brand activations or formal work seminars.

However, Indonesian content creator Onat Siahaan was taken aback when uncooked rice vermicelli noodles were allegedly handed out as a “snack” during a theatre production by the King’s College London Singapore Society in the United Kingdom.

He shared the unusual gift in an Instagram post on Tuesday (10 Feb), which has since garnered more than 238,000 views at the time of writing.

Yeo’s vermicelli noodles and drinks distributed at event

In the video, Mr Onat appeared visibly puzzled by the item he received.

As he panned across the venue, the clip showed attendees each being given two packs of vermicelli noodles, along with a canned drink and a boxed beverage, all from Singaporean brand Yeo’s.

Leaning into the novelty of the situation, he jokingly pretended to take bites out of the uncooked, bundled noodles.

Netizens joke that pans should have been provided

Online reactions mirrored his confusion.

One commenter pointing out that the items were not even placed in a box or paper bag, which would at least suggest they were meant to be taken home and cooked, rather than consumed on the spot.

Others responded in jest, with one netizen quipping that the organisers had forgotten to provide pans, while another suggested that Mr Onat should have brought a portable cooker and seasonings to prepare the noodles on the spot.

Still, some users took a more practical view, saying they would have brought the rice noodles home to cook.

A few even shared the dishes they would prepare with the vermicelli.

Organisation partnered with Yeo’s for the event

Speaking to MS News, Mr Onat said he attended the performance to support a friend who was cast as the Mad Hatter.

According to him, the vermicelli noodles and drinks were distributed free of charge at the entrance.

“I was thinking: ‘Why are they giving this at a play? Surely it must be for snacks.’ But we don’t really eat these as snacks in Indonesia,” he said.

He added that while some attendees were similarly surprised, his European guest was particularly confused by the choice of giveaway.

An Instagram post by the theatre group describes the production as a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, centred on “a Singaporean university student trying to run against the passage of time”.

The post also stated that complimentary drinks would be provided, courtesy of their partner Yeo’s. However, there was no mention of vermicelli noodles.

