Woman alleges queue-cutting during giveaway event at Superga ION Orchard, staff said there was ‘nothing she could do’

Customers allegedly cut queue at Superga giveaway event on 7 Sept

A woman recently took to social media to accuse others of cutting the queue at a Superga promotional event at ION Orchard.

When the customer approached a staff member with evidence of the act, the latter allegedly said there was nothing she could do about it.

Superga holds promotional event to celebrate 100th birthday

At about 6am on 7 Sept, Ms Joanne Tan reportedly rushed to Superga’s outlet at ION Orchard in hopes of securing a free pair of shoes.

The Italian shoe brand had put together a promotional event for customers in Singapore as part of its hundredth anniversary celebration.

On selected dates, the first 10 customers to complete in-store challenges at its ION Orchard outlet stood a chance to win a pair of its classic sneakers.

In a video taken by Tan, she and several others were seen running towards the store.

Tan was the third person in the queue when she arrived.

However, the line in front of her quickly ‘grew’ as the woman at the front gestured for others to join her.

According to Tan, two individuals who were ahead of her had allowed their friends to join the queue even though they arrived later.

This pushed customers who were alone or in pairs to the back of the line, even though they had arrived first.

In the end, Tan did not manage to get the free shoes due to customers ahead of her.

Customer expressed dismay over brand’s ‘inadequate planning’

Tan told MS New that she and other customers felt the situation was “unjust”, but decided to wait for Superga staff members to arrive to resolve the issue.

However, one of the staff members later said that “there was nothing she could do”, and that she had to stick with “whoever’s in the line”.

Tan expressed “disappointment” that an “established brand” like Superga would have “inadequate planning for an event of this scale” and “let queue-cutting and inequality get away”.

This was especially frustrating because she had video evidence of the incident.

Superga Singapore to strengthen queueing procedure in the future

After the event, Tan contacted Superga Singapore, highlighting the incident and urging for a proper resolution.

The next day, Superga responded to Tan, acknowledging her effort to arrive early and participate in the event. The Superga representative added that they had escalated her feedback for “immediate review”.

The brand also assured Tan that it will work with ION Orchard’s mall management to “strengthen queueing procedures” and “ensure greater fairness and consistency in future events”.

MS News has reached out to Superga for a statement and a follow-up on the incident.

