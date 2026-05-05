Woman in Thailand claims husband of 23 years had affair with monk from famous temple

Woman leaves husband of 23 years after he had an affair with monk

On 2 May, a lawyer in Thailand drew social media attention after he revealed that a woman had come forward claiming her husband of 23 years had an affair with a monk from a well-known temple.

Worse, he had even allegedly suggested that the three of them live together.

According to the post on the Facebook page “Lawyer Phat, The First Wife 2026”, the woman was unable to accept this and packed her belongings, leaving her home with only THB6,000 (S$230).

The revelation left netizens baffled and has raised concerns over its potential impact on the public’s perception of the Buddhist clergy, Khaosod reported.

Buddhist authorities investigating claim

Speaking to reporters, a monk at a temple in Nakhon Ratchasima said he had only seen the monk involved in passing, describing him as a reclusive person who did not socialise much.

However, the monk has not been seen at the temple recently and was not directly related to the temple.

Later, the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Office of Buddhism identified the monk involved as Phra Pornchai, who is about 30 years old and was ordained in 2024.

They said he is currently affiliated with another temple in Det Udom District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

The office said they were unaware of his personal behaviour and could not confirm the allegations.

However, they are coordinating with relevant offices in Ubon Ratchathani to establish the facts and take appropriate action.

Monk may be expelled for engaging in sexual relations

Meanwhile, Lawyer Phat wrote in a subsequent post that the monk has moved to another province.

He also claimed that engaging in sexual relations is among the four most serious offences for Buddhist monks, or Parajika, which is penalised with expulsion from the monastic order.

Once expelled, the monk will never be able to be ordained again.

Also read: 22 monks arrested at Sri Lanka airport with 110kg of cannabis, may not have known about drugs

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Featured image adapted from ทนายพัฒน์ เมียหลวง2026 on Facebook and Pete Miller Portraits on Canva. Right image for illustration purposes only.