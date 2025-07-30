‘Never eaten Maggi goreng’: Locals reveal uniquely S’porean things they’ve never tried

Redditors confess uniquely Singaporean things that they’ve never tried

Singaporeans are known for their deep love of food, iconic hawker culture, and shared experiences like queuing for Hello Kitty toys or studying at McDonald’s. However, a recent Reddit thread revealed that not everyone checks all the boxes when it comes to “uniquely Singaporean” experiences.

Last Saturday (26 July), a Redditor posted a thread on the AskSingapore subreddit titled “Never Have I Ever (SG Version)“.

As the title suggested, the Original Poster (OP) urged fellow users to share local experiences they have never had.

A Reddit user confessed that they knew a friend who never had Maggi goreng — the iconic supper dish served at Indian-Muslim eateries.

Apparently, they also have another friend who has never tried mee rebus.

The comment drew shock and disbelief from others, with one netizen replying that the claim is “quite wild” given the dish’s accessibility.

Netizen claim they’ve never been to western part of Singapore

The thread also uncovered some less-talked-about experiences.

A Redditor revealed that they have never set foot in the western part of Singapore, prompting a “West Side best side” response from another user.

Beyond food, users also chimed in with cultural and lifestyle milestones they missed out on.

For example, another netizen said they never had the chance to watch the National Day Parade live on-site.

Perhaps the most intriguing confession came from the original poster (OP) themself — “I have never lived in an HDB, condo or landed property as a child.”

“I lived in a shophouse,” the OP revealed.

The OP’s confession led another user to quip that they have never lived in a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) before.

The thread has since grown into a lighthearted sharing session, reminding us that the Singaporean experience isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Whether it’s never having eaten at Hai Di Lao or never having been to Johor Bahru, everyone seems to have their own version of ‘Never Have I Ever’ – Singapore edition.

