M’sian University Graduate With Bone Cancer Dies Days After Father Collects Scroll On His Behalf

Malaysian University Graduate With Bone Cancer Dies Shortly After Convocation

While his peers were attending a convocation ceremony, 25-year-old university graduate Abdul Rahman Muhamad Rashidi was battling cancer in his bed. Unable to move, his father helped to collect the scroll on his behalf.

Diagnosed with bone cancer at just 23, the disease had spread to the young man’s lungs and spinal nerves.

Due to his cancer deteriorating, his father had to collect the scroll on his behalf during his university’s recent convocation.

Unfortunately, he passed away merely days after.

University graduate learned he had cancer after experiencing pain in left knee

Last Wednesday (22 Nov), Astro Awani reported the moving story of 25-year-old Abdul Rahman Muhamad Rashidi.

Despite suffering from stage 4 bone cancer, he successfully graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Mathematics with Honours.

He first received his diagnosis in May 2021 after experiencing prolonged pain in his left knee that disrupted his sleep.

At the time, he was still in the midst of pursuing his studies.

After an MRI scan revealed a tumour in his leg, Abdul Rahman underwent an amputation to prevent the cancer from spreading.

Since then, he had been using a prosthetic leg to improve his mobility and continue his studies.

Had difficulty breathing & was paralysed from waist down

Despite the amputation, Abdul Rahman’s cancer continued to spread to his lungs and spinal nerves.

As a result, it became difficult for him to breathe and he became paralysed from the waist down.

According to Berita Harian, he also eventually lost the ability to move his hands or lift things in October.

Subsequently, the second of six siblings had to rely fully on an oxygen concentrator.

Prior to his university’s convocation ceremony in November, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan visited Abdul Rahman at home.

The Professor said that the 25-year-old showed resilience in facing such a great challenge at a young age.

He also recalled how excited he was to receive his degree at the convocation, especially after achieving a CGPA of 3.62.

Father had to collect scroll on his behalf due to his cancer worsening

Since he couldn’t attend the convocation in person, Abdul Rahman received his degree from the Professor while bedridden at home.

On his own TikTok page, he even shared a video expressing his joy at having officially graduated.

In his caption, he said that he would stay strong and continue the fight against cancer.

As for the actual convocation ceremony, his father, Mr Muhamad Rashidi Sabudin, went in his place to receive the scroll instead.

In a video shared on Abdul Rahman’s university’s TikTok page @uumsintok, Mr Muhamad Rashidi was seen going onstage on behalf of his son.

During that time, the university broadcasted a pre-recorded video of Abdul Rahman delivering his graduation speech in a cap and gown from home.

Astro Awani reported that Abdul Rahman’s mother, Madam Mahirah Mohd Sood, was also present at the ceremony.

Graduate’s wife writes him goodbye message after his passing

Sadly, it was announced that Abdul Rahman had lost the battle against cancer in a new video from @uumsintok on Monday (27 Nov).

Under the last TikTok video he ever posted, his wife left him a goodbye message in the comments.

“Rest in peace, my beloved husband. I’m so proud of you baby love,” she wrote.

“I hope you are at peace in eternal paradise. We will meet once again my love. I already miss you, baby,” she wrote.

According to Harian Metro, the couple had only recently gotten married in March 2022.

In light of Abdul Rahman’s passing, TikTok users have been flocking to the comments with messages of condolences and remembrance.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May Abdul Rahman’s story live on and continue to inspire others.

