UOB & DBS Introduce New Security Features To Guard Users Against Scams Using Malware Downloads

UOB & DBS Introduce New Security Features To Prevent Malware-Enabled Scams

Local banks UOB and DBS have announced the rollout of new security features to protect users from malware-enabled scams.

This comes after a recent spate of scams, which made the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issue an advisory.

The features will restrict customers’ access to a certain extent, though enhancing security against the criminals responsible.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that two new security features will be on the UOB TMRW banking app progressively from 27 Sep onwards.

The first update will restrict users’ access once it detects any apps or tools sharing the devices’ screens.

After turning off screen sharing on other apps, customers will regain their access.

This, head of UOB Group Compliance Daniel Ng said, will prevent customers from sharing their screens with scammers using the banking app.

The second update restricts users’ access upon detecting other apps downloaded from third-party or unauthorised sites with risky permissions.

An error message will then pop up, indicating the name of the app at fault. Customers will subsequently have to uninstall or turn off accessibility permissions before being able to use the UOB app again.

Mr Ng noted that the new features could cause some inconvenience.

However, he emphasised that they were “necessary for enhanced security to mitigate the risks and protect customers’ exposure to malware scams.”

“The new security features do not monitor their phone activities, nor collect or store any personal data,” he added.

DBS rolls out new anti-malware tool

DBS will also be rolling out a new anti-malware tool on its DBS and POSB digital banking app progressively from September.

The tool restricts users’ access upon detection of malware or apps with ongoing screen sharing or enabled accessibility permissions downloaded from unverified stores.

If they sense that there is malware, a pop-up notification will appear warning users to secure their device.

This can be done by disconnecting it from the Internet and deleting any suspicious apps to regain their access.

As for other apps, users will receive a request to uninstall the apps listed in the notification. Alternatively, they can use their device settings to disable their accessibility permission.

With enabled accessibility permissions on such apps possibly giving scammers control of their devices, the feature will give customers more protection.

In the case of unauthorised screen sharing, customers will have to stop sharing their screens. If they are not doing so, they will receive a request to call DBS’ fraud hotline as this would mean that they are currently a victim of a malware attack.

As with UOB, DBS said that the new features do not monitor phone activity. Nor do they collect or store personal data.

