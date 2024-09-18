Broken glass & metal debris fall on 4 cars in Raffles Place after storm, 2 people sent to hospital

2 injured after glass & metal debris fall outside Raffles Place UOB Plaza during storm

A sudden storm hit Singapore on the evening of 17 Sept, causing massive winds to sweep loose objects and toople trees across the island.

Chulia Street in Raffles Place saw a unique kind of incident from the storm, as glass and metal debris fell, causing damage to four cars outside UOB Plaza.

Video footage from Lianhe Zaobao showed the road covered in shattered glass.

Various large chunks of metal debris had dropped below too, hitting a car and smashing a metal railing.

Another piece of metal landed on the roadside with enough force to dent the nearby railings as well.

Notably, several glass panels on the canopy outside UOB Plaza 2 were missing, presumably the source of the shards on the road.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, at least three square glass panels, each three by three metres wide, had fallen from the canopy.

2 people injured by falling debris

A taxi driver told Lianhe Zaobao that he was driving on Chulia Street when his car was struck by flying glass at around 7.25pm.

He suspected the the debris originated from One Raffles Place across the street from UOB Plaza.

The driver added that alleged passengers emerged from the other affected cars, leading him to believe they were private hire vehicles.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 7.40pm.

SCDF personnel conveyed two people to Singapore General Hospital.

UOB stated on Facebook that they were aware of the incident. They claimed that the glass panel that damaged the canopy was not from UOB Plaza.

“We are not aware of any reported injury within the plaza’s perimeter, and the affected area has been cordoned off for the public’s safety,” the bank said.

MS News has also reached out to UOB for a statement on the incident.

