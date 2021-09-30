Upper Boon Keng Market To Close For Deep Cleaning & Disinfecting From 4 Oct

As Singapore battles another wave of Covid-19 infections, food centres and markets have once again been hit hard.

Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre is one such place after 10 Covid-19 cases were recently detected there.

On Wednesday (29 Sep), it was announced that the hawker centre will close from 4 Oct.

It will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting for 3 days before reopening.

Upper Boon Keng hawker centre to close till 6 Oct

On Monday (27 Sep), Shin Min Daily News reported that 8 Covid-19 cases were detected amongst hawkers, vendors, and cleaners at Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre.

Since then, 2 more hawkers have reportedly tested positive.

Both cases are family members of previously confirmed cases who also worked at the market.

As such, the hawker centre and market will now be bringing forward their routine cleaning, originally scheduled for November, to Monday (4 Oct).

Upper Boon Keng Market will close for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfecting before reopening on 7 Oct.

Hawkers fear business will fall further

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News earlier this week, hawkers understood that temporary closure of the hawker centre was necessary.

However, many feared that closing will further impact their businesses which were already doing poorly.

Some hawkers claimed that business at the market had fallen as much as 70% since the emergence of the Covid-19 cases.

Glad hawkers and vendors are prioritising their health

The decision to temporarily shutter up and clean the premises could not have been an easy one for the hawkers and vendors involved.

Nonetheless, we’re glad they are prioritising the health and safety of themselves and their patrons.

Hopefully, when they reopen, the public will feel more at ease to patronise their stalls once again.

