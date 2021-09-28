Upp Boon Keng Market Yet To Close For Disinfection After 8 Covid-19 Cases Detected There

With the uptick of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, some markets and hawker centres have had to close due to ongoing transmissions.

Most recently, 8 hawkers and cleaners from Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre had reportedly tested positive.

While many hawkers hope to close the premise for deep cleaning and disinfecting temporarily, they worry about their business dwindling.

8 Covid-19 cases detected at Upp Boon Keng Market

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 1st Covid-19 case was detected at the market and food centre at 17 Upper Boon Keng Road on 18 Sep.

Just days later, the patient’s wife, who helps at their fish porridge stall, became the next confirmed case linked to the market.

On 23 Sep, all staff at the market underwent routine testing.

6 other cases were then detected, including 3 hawkers, a vegetable stall vendor, and 2 cleaners.

As regular market patrons learn of the cases, the business had reportedly fallen by about 70%.

Hawkers planning on bringing forward scheduled cleaning

Although the authorities have not ordered the market to close, hawkers are reportedly planning to push forward a routine cleaning initially planned for November to October.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the hawkers support this decision to close the market for cleaning and disinfection temporarily.

But at the same time, they are also worried that their business will dwindle further if more people catch wind of the infections.

Staff mostly vaccinated at Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Deng, Chairman of the trade association representing the market, said most staff are vaccinated.

As such, most of the infected individuals are only suffering mild symptoms.

He also reminded staff to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, reduce interactions with one another, and wash their hands frequently.

Hope hawkers can receive more support during Covid-19 pandemic

Temporary closures to curb infections and disinfect premises are often necessary at places where there are many cases.

However, it is undeniable that this has latent effects on the hawkers well beyond the closure period.

Covid-19 has been tough on hawkers. Hopefully, authorities can look into offering more support to them as the pandemic drags on.

