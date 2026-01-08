Bus lane on Upper Serangoon Road changed to dotted lane to improve traffic low, sparks debate

MP Alex Yeo announces bus lane on Upper Serangoon Road changing to dotted lane due to traffic conditions

The bus lane along a stretch of Upper Serangoon Road has been converted into a dotted bus lane following a review of traffic conditions, a move that has divided opinion among residents and road users.

Potong Pasir SMC Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Yeo announced the change on social media, saying it was implemented after feedback from motorists.

Upper Serangoon Road bus lane altered after feedback from residents

In a Facebook post on 6 Jan, Mr Yeo said many residents and drivers had raised concerns about congestion when turning left from Bidadari Park Drive onto Upper Serangoon Road.

This is especially observed during peak hours, he added.

Previously, cars making a left turn out of Bidadari Park Drive encountered only a short stretch of dotted bus lane before the leftmost lane became a continuous bus lane.

It is illegal for most non-bus vehicles to use a bus lane during operation hours, but they may use dotted bus lanes to make a turn.

After “careful review of the traffic conditions”, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) changed the Upper Serangoon Road bus lane between Bidadari Park Drive and Wan Tho Avenue into a dotted bus lane.

“This adjustment is intended to allow for a smoother flow of vehicles exiting Bidadari Park Drive onto Upper Serangoon Road,” Mr Yeo wrote.

He reminded motorists to take note of the change, which occurred on 3 Jan.

He stated that the traffic flow is under observation and he would work with LTA to explore other ways to mitigate congestion in the estate.

Residents split over impact on public transport

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the change.

Some raised concerns that it went against Singapore’s “car-lite vision” and discouraged public transport.

They claimed that countries with good public transport would reserve a bus lane regardless of congestion, to encourage car owners not to drive.

Others, however, welcomed the change.

On Reddit, a user who claimed to use the affected junction daily called it a “smart move”.

They explained that Bidadari Park Drive often experiences heavy tailbacks, adding that the change would not affect buses that much.

Another resident echoed this view, saying the congestion caused by the previous bus lane arrangement affected both buses and cars.

“I heard a lot of us have been submitting this suggestion to LTA and [the Municipal Services Office] as well, so glad to see that they actually responded to feedback,” they wrote.

Calls for clearer communication

Some users pointed out that the bus lane was modified rather than removed entirely. They also felt the rationale and expected outcome could have been communicated more clearly.

Others raised concerns that dotted bus lanes are often ignored by motorists. This makes enforcement difficult, they added, and effectively renders the lane meaningless.

MS News has reached out to Mr Yeo regarding the concerns about the change.

