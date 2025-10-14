LTA introduces 14 new bus services across S’pore, increases capacity & coverage of 52 existing routes

LTA expands bus network and enhances existing services to boost accessibility to key amenities

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has expanded Singapore’s bus network, introducing 14 new services and enhancing 52 existing routes to improve accessibility to rail stations and key amenities.

In a news release on Sunday (12 Oct), the LTA said this was part of its Bus Connectivity Enhancement Programme (BCEP).

New services were rolled out across Tampines, Woodlands, Punggol, and other areas, offering commuters more travel options.

LTA’s new bus services include:

Peak-hour express bus services as an alternative commute option to and from the city.

Peak-hour limited-stop bus services with fewer intermediate stops to MRT stations.

Enhancements to existing routes

The BCEP also upgraded 52 existing bus services with additional capacity and expanded coverage.

For example, additional trips have been added for Service 861 during the morning and evening peak periods, benefitting residents in Yishun, Sembawang, and Canberra.

Additionally, the authority has altered Service 140 to cater to new build-to-order (BTO) flats along Towner Road.

This change improves connection to important amenities, such as Boon Keng MRT station and Kallang Polyclinic.

More bus services by end 2025

Looking ahead, LTA plans to implement six new bus services, five new City Direct Services, and two route extensions by the end of 2025.

According to the LTA , these improvements align with its reviews of the bus network, ridership patterns, and feedback from community leaders and Public Transport Operators.

The authority is also exploring additional bus lanes to make journeys smoother and faster, particularly for estates further from transport nodes.

Launched in July 2024, the BCEP aims to offer more travel options and “benefits close to 200,000 commuters daily”.

“As we grow our public transport network, we will continue to spend our resources prudently to serve new and existing needs,” the LTA wrote.

“LTA will monitor travel patterns and feedback from the community and adjust bus services as needed to serve commuters across different parts of Singapore.”

