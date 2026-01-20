US Embassy asks S’pore firms for ‘substantially larger gifts’ for Independence Day celebration, draws criticism online

US Embassy in Singapore draws criticism after letter seeking funds to celebrate Independence day went viral

An online debate has erupted after a Reddit post on 18 Jan shared a letter allegedly sent by the United States (US) Ambassador to companies in Singapore, asking for “substantially larger gifts” to fund the upcoming 4th of July celebrations.

US Embassy seeks support to celebrate Independence Day

The post, shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit, included a screenshot of a letter attributed to the US Ambassador to Singapore.

The letter appeared to invite companies to provide financial support for embassy-related events.

It cited two major milestones in 2026 — the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the United States.

According to the letter, companies were encouraged to “consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years” to help fund the 250th anniversary celebrations.

“Our celebration will depend on the generosity of American and Singaporean businesses,” the letter read.

While the appeal was framed as an effort to celebrate shared history and strengthen bilateral ties, it quickly attracted attention — and scepticism — online.

Some netizens surprised by embassy request

Some netizens expressed discomfort at what they perceived to be an unusually direct fundraising request from a foreign embassy.

One Redditor quipped that one must be running an “elite business” in Singapore to even receive such a letter.

Another commenter claimed that the letter had been sent to all members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

Others responded more lightheartedly, with one joking that recipients should call 1799 — Singapore’s ScamShield helpline — to verify whether the letter was legitimate.

At the same time, some netizens pointed out that embassy events are often funded through sponsorships, noting that such practices are common among non-profit organisations, including diplomatic missions.

Singapore journalist Bertha Henson shared the circulating letter in a Facebook post, calling the act a blatant request “for handouts to have own party”.

“It’s an invitation to big companies to give money and curry favour,” she said, questioning whether other embassies have done such upfront requests before.

2026 marks a significant milestone in American history

In response to MS News’ queries, the US Embassy said it plans to host a 4 July celebration befitting what America considers the most significant milestone in its history — the 250th anniversary of US independence.

“We’re asking our private sector partners to support the event, just as every American Embassy around the world does every year for Independence Day,” a US Embassy spokesperson said.

Also read: New US Ambassador enjoys 1st hawker experience in S’pore, including chicken rice & ice kacang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit & U.S. Embassy Singapore on Facebook.