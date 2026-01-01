New US Ambassador enjoys 1st hawker experience in S’pore, including chicken rice & ice kacang

US Ambassador Anjani Sinha says S’pore’s hawker food is ‘amazing’

Almost two months after arriving in Singapore, United States Ambassador Anjani K. Sinha has had his first hawker experience here.

Some of the dishes he tried were Hainanese chicken rice and ice kacang, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Embassy Singapore on Wednesday (31 Dec).

US Ambassador visits ‘iconic’ Tiong Bahru Market

As 2025 came to a close, Dr Sinha said he was “grateful” to share his “first hawker experience in Singapore” with his family and colleagues at the embassy.

Posing for photos at Tiong Bahru Market, he added that he had a “wonderful time” visiting one of the city’s “iconic” hawker centres.

He also took a photo opportunity in front of Tiong Bahru Lee Hong Kee Cantonese Roasted, one of the market’s most established names.

US Ambassador tries ‘amazing’ hawker food

Of course, Dr Sinha also tried out the market’s “amazing food”, he said.

Various hawker favourites were displayed on his table, each dish conveniently labelled for the diners.

Seen in the photos were chicken rice, fried Hokkien mee (labelled as “fried sotong prawn mee”), both black and white fried carrot cake, lontong and curry rice.

They were even given packets of tissue paper which had the word “Chope!” on them, perhaps to help familiarise them with the well-known Singaporean practice of choping tables.

Another photo showed Dr Sinha holding his spoon over a bowl of ice kacang, apparently about to tuck into it.

US Ambassdor arrived in S’pore on 6 Nov

Dr Sinha arrived in Singapore on 6 Nov to officially begin his tenure as US Ambassador after his swearing-in in October.

His appointment followed a confirmation process that drew scrutiny in Washington, especially after a viral video showing him being grilled at a Senate hearing by Senator Tammy Duckworth, who questioned his preparedness for the role.

Nevertheless, the India-born orthopaedic surgeon professed to be “deeply honoured” to take up the post, describing Singapore as a “friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability”.

However, he raised eyebrows when he said, during an interview with The Straits Times, that the US had played “an important role” in Singapore’s economic miracle and was now asking its friends to help rebalance the US economy.

In the US Embassy’s post, Dr Sinha also said that besides the hawker food, he had enjoyed meeting locals and celebrating the holidays together, adding:

Cheers to a joyful end of the year and looking forward to what’s ahead in 2026!

Featured image adapted from U.S. Embassy Singapore on Facebook.