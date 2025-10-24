Dr Anjani Sinha sworn in as new US ambassador to S’pore amid earlier Senate criticism

US Embassy Singapore confirms Dr Anjani Sinha as new ambassador

The United States (US) Embassy in Singapore has confirmed that Dr Anjani Sinha has been sworn in as the new US Ambassador to Singapore at the Department of State.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (23 Oct), the embassy shared photos of Dr Sinha being sworn in and standing before the Great Seal of the United States, symbolising the formal start of his tenure.

“Ambassador Sinha looks forward to coming to Singapore soon to present his credentials and formally assume his duties,” the post read.

Previously accused of treating ambassadorship as a ‘glamour posting’

His appointment marks a significant step in US-Singapore relations, though it follows a confirmation process that drew scrutiny in Washington.

During a Senate hearing in July, Senator Tammy Duckworth questioned Dr Sinha’s preparedness for the role, saying he appeared to regard the ambassadorship as a “glamour posting” rather than one of strategic importance.

At the same hearing, Senator Duckworth also cited his misstatement of trade figures and inability to name when Singapore would next chair ASEAN as examples of his lack of readiness.

Despite these criticisms, Dr Sinha was ultimately confirmed and has now officially accepted the position.

Some netizens express concern over appointment

Following the announcement, some netizens revisited the Senate hearing, expressing concerns about his suitability for the post.

One commenter said Singapore should not be treated as a “luxury outpost” by diplomats, while another remarked that Dr Sinha’s earlier fumbling during the questioning left a lasting impression.

Others, however, welcomed his appointment, expressing optimism that he would help “herald in another glorious phase of cooperation [and] partnership” between the two nations.

Featured image adapted from U.S. Embassy Singapore on Facebook.