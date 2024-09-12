‘Don’t try on clothes without underwear’: Seller in China slams customer for returning skirt with discharge

Customer criticised for returning skirt stained with vaginal discharge

A clothing seller in China was left disgusted after receiving a returned skirt, only to find it stained with vaginal discharge.

On Monday (9 Sept), a netizen posted on Weibo, accusing a university student of wearing the skirt, taking photos in it, and returning it stained over a week later.

The seller, who partially identified the student’s name and university — believed to be in Hainan — expressed outrage, demanding the student retrieve the skirt.

“Hurry up and retrieve the skirts stained with your secretions,” the seller fumed.

Seller expresses disgust over discharge-stained skirt

The post included a 1-minute video showing the female seller unwrapping the black skirt, visibly frustrated and disgusted.

“I’ve had enough,” she complained, revealing the skirt looked fine on the outside before turning it inside out to expose the discharge stains.

While displaying the stains, the seller made gagging noises, expressing her revulsion. She then issued a stern warning: “Do not try clothes on without wearing underwear!”

The post also included a photo of the accused student wearing the skirt, further fuelling the seller’s anger.

Netizens criticise customer’s actions

Outraged netizens quickly took to the comments, condemning the student for her behaviour.

One Weibo user questioned if such “disgusting buyers” truly exist, shocked that someone would return an item in such a state.

Another netizen, a long-time online store owner, shared that they had encountered similar returns, including items stained with menstrual blood. Some suggested that online shopping platforms should ban customers who engage in such behaviour, with one commenter simply calling the student “unhygienic”.

Also read: CCK food court owner bites back at customers after multiple bad Google reviews, Internet calls out rude remarks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @1024 Specialist on Weibo.