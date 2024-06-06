CCK food court owner bites back at customers after multiple bad Google reviews, Internet calls out rude remarks

CCK food court owner posts ‘rude’ replies to bad Google reviews from customers

A food court owner in Singapore has come under fire for posting “rude” replies to poor Google reviews about the establishment.

A member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page recently posted a screenshot of an interaction between the owner of a Choa Chu Kang (CCK) food court and a customer.

The owner of the food establishment told the customer not to “come back” after they claimed the coffee served at the CCK food court “tasted very bad”.

Several Facebook users have since come forward with other screenshots showing the owner’s sharp retorts.

Owner tells customer not to ‘come back’ after one-star review

On Monday (3 June), a member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page shared a screenshot of an interaction between the owner of the CCK food court and a customer.

“Happen to come across this review,” the caption read.

A local guide had given the CCK food court a one-star review, claiming the establishment’s coffee “tasted very bad” and had “no coffee taste at all”.

Seemingly irritated by the review, the owner wrote back saying: “Ok then don’t come back clown”.

Facebook users reveal other crude replies from owner

In light of the post, several other Facebook users took to the comments to share other Google review replies from the owner of the CCK food court.

One commenter posted a screenshot of another customer’s one-star review of the food establishment, which said that a staff member of a economy rice stall was “quite rude” when asked for the price breakdown.

The owner of the CCK food court sarcastically responded to the reviewer: “No money ah bro”.

Another commenter shared a different interaction between the CCK food court owner and a customer, with the caption: “Never seen such a rude owner”.

The customer had also given the food court a one-star review two years ago, sharing that the chee cheong fun (steamed rice rolls) sold at the establishment was the “most expensive” they’ve had.

The owner of the CCK food court then hit back by allegedly calling the reviewer a “poor dog”.

MS News has reached out to the owner of the CCK food court for comment.

