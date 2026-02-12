‘Binge watching Single’s Inferno on Netflix’: S’poreans share what they will be doing on Valentine’s Day

Singaporeans share their plans and gift ideas for upcoming Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and while for some, this can be a cause of stress, a number of Singaporeans are taking a more laid-back approach to the romantic holiday this year, with many opting to skip lavish dinners in favour of simple, meaningful time with their partners.

In a recent thread on the r/askSingapore subreddit, Singapore Redditors shared their plans for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, with many choosing intimate, budget-friendly celebrations.

Singaporeans share Valentine’s Day plans

Posted on 8 Feb, the original poster (OP) asked Redditors what they would be doing on Valentine’s Day.

They revealed that they and their partner had decided to keep things low-key this year, as they’re saving up for their BTO renovation.

“Partner and me decided for a simple year with no expensive dinner dates or huge expense throughout the occasions as we are saving for our renovation for our upcoming BTO,” the OP wrote.

While they briefly considered using the Culture Pass, they said that they didn’t find any activities that sparked their interest.

The OP then asked what everyone was planning for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, as well as for gift ideas.

Simple plans, big meaning

The post quickly garnered responses from netizens, many of whom expressed similar thoughts, preferring simple, cost-effective ways to celebrate the day.

One Redditor said they planned to have brunch nearby before cycling to their girlfriend’s favourite dinner spot in the afternoon.

Another netizen mentioned they don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day at all, calling it “a rather capitalist holiday”.

Meanwhile, a commenter shared that they’d be making their favourite pasta, pairing it with “cheap red wine”, and having a cosy date at home.

Another netizen joked that they would probably binge-watch Single’s Inferno on Netflix.

Valentine’s Day can still be meaningful

Speaking to MS News, the OP, a 30-year-old project consultant, explained that they started the post to gain more perspective.

While the OP views Valentine’s Day as “a commercialised day”, they also feel it can still be meaningful.

“It is also a day where you can put in some effort to create some memorable experience with your partner,” the OP said.

In previous years, the OP told MS News that they typically celebrated by trying out different restaurants based on recommendations and ratings.

However, this year, their plans are pared down as they focus on saving for their upcoming home renovation.

