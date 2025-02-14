‘Every day is Valentine’s Day’: S’pore Redditors share why they don’t celebrate the occasion

Redditor questions why some Singapore couples don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, a Reddit user recently took to the Singapore Subreddit to ask if any Singaporean couples choose not to celebrate the occasion and their reasons for doing so.

The thread soon gained over 120 comments, with netizens sharing their respective reasons.

Redditors claim 14 Feb is a ‘commercial scam’

The consensus is that Valentine’s Day is just a day that has been commercialised.

A commenter described the occasion as a “commercial scam” that wasn’t worth the trouble.

This Redditor found it “ridiculous to pay for overpriced” menus and flowers, just because “it happens to be the 14th”.

Another user also called the occasion a “silly Western practice”.

Some believe ‘every day is V-Day

For some, the appeal of 14 Feb seemingly gets diluted when they treat every day as Valentine’s Day.

One user added that this was an expectation placed by his wife.

Many users also believe that birthdays and anniversaries are more meaningful compared to Valentine’s Day.

Couple apparently eat prata for Valentine’s Day

Some couples on the other hand, still celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own ways.

This commenter said that while flowers are “a given”, their dinner might not always be at an expensive establishment.

“We meet up to eat prata,” one user stated.

Meanwhile, another Redditor claimed they celebrate the occasion after 14 Feb, when “everything goes on sale”.

Featured image adapted from Pixelshot on Canva.