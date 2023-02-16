S’pore Couple Spends Valentine’s Day Giving Out Flowers & Handwritten Cards To Working Ladies

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Couple Spends First Valentine’s Day Together Giving Out Flowers To Working Ladies

On 14 Feb, most couples would spend their time bonding over meals or engaging in cute date activities.

However, one couple in Singapore decided to spend their first Valentine’s Day together preparing flowers and handwritten letters for ladies who were either working or alone.

David and Esther took to TikTok to share their story and spread their belief that Valentine’s Day is a season of love that should be enjoyed by everyone, not just by couples.

Couple spreads warmth on Valentine’s Day by giving out flowers & handwritten letters

In an image carousel on their TikTok account, the pair shared that they chose to spend their first Valentine’s Day together preparing flowers and handwritten notes for women who were spending the occasion alone or working.

David and Esther shared that they decided to embark on this initiative as a way of trying to do something meaningful for others instead of spending it between themselves during special occasions.

Knowing that many ladies would probably be receiving flowers from their partners on Valentine’s Day, they decided to take it upon themselves to ensure that those who were working or alone could also get them.

Speaking to MS News, the couple shared that they prepared around 15 to 20 sets of flowers and cards to give away.

They also encouraged viewers who spent their Valentine’s Day feeling “lonely or sad” to stay positive and “keep going”.

Women who received flowers left beaming with happiness

David and Esther told MS News that most of the women were shocked when the couple first approached them.

In fact, many initially assumed they were trying to sell the flowers.

However, upon learning that they were simply giving them away with no strings attached, recipients were left “beaming” with happiness.

The couple shared that one lady was especially touched as she had not received any flowers that day because her husband was nursing a fever at home.

According to the couple, the lady, who happened to be the owner of a restaurant, was so happy that she left them her name card so they could get a discount on their next visit.

Not the couple’s first thoughtful act

This was not the first time the couple has extended their warmth to strangers around them.

Last year, they went viral for hosting a pizza party on Christmas Eve for those spending the occasion alone.

Kudos to the couple for their thoughtfulness!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @davidandesther on TikTok.