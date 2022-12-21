S’pore Couple Throwing Pizza Party On Christmas Eve, Jios Anyone Who’s Feeling Lonely

Singapore Couple Throwing Pizza Party On Christmas Eve For Those Spending It Alone

While the upcoming festive period is supposed to be a joyous occasion, that might not be the case for everyone, especially those who don’t have anyone to celebrate with.

Being familiar with that feeling, a couple in Singapore is throwing a pizza party on Christmas Eve (24 Dec), and they’re inviting anyone who’s feeling lonely to come.

Interested parties may drop them a DM to RSVP for the event.

Singapore couple shares ‘open jio’ to Christmas pizza party

On Tuesday (20 Dec), Singaporean couple David and Esther posted an open jio to their pizza party in the form of a TikTok video.

@davidandesther YOU’RE INVITED!!!! Drop us a DM to rsvp so we can plan for the food 😛🍕🍕 When: 24 Dec 22, Sat Time: 730pm-OTOT Where: City Hall (DM for more info) #christmas2022 #fypsg #youareinvited ♬ Wind – Prm.

In contrast to the common portrayal of Christmas as a joyous occasion, they acknowledged that it can also be “a time when the lonely get lonelier” and when “the suffering suffer quieter”.

Speaking from his own experience, David said that he spent the last few Christmases alone. This made him feel “lonely” and “sad”.

As such, he couldn’t help but imagine what it must be like for others who are “struggling mentally”.

Pizza party happening at City Hall on 24 Dec night

So, to help others who would otherwise be spending the occasion alone, the couple is inviting them to a pizza party this Saturday (24 Dec).

David added that there’s no “agenda” to the event and that they organised it as they simply didn’t want individuals to feel lonely on Christmas Eve.

Those who’re keen on attending the party can drop the couple a DM via TikTok. Here’s the information they’ve shared so far:

Date: 24 Dec

Time: 7.30pm onwards

Venue: City Hall (DM the couple for more info)

Presenting others with the gift of companionship

Even though festive occasions like Christmas might be commonly perceived as happy events, that may not necessarily be the case for those spending it alone.

It’s indeed heartwarming to see people looking out for others who might not be having a good time during the upcoming holidays, bestowing them with the priceless gift of companionship.

We hope this inspires others to do something nice for their fellow human beings as well. After all, the world could always do with more kindness.

Featured image adapted from @davidandesther on TikTok.