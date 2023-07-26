Van Beats Red Light & Goes Against Traffic In Bedok, Driver Called Out For Recklessness

Van Beats Red Light & Drives Against Traffic On Chai Chee Road, Bedok

People in Singapore are always in a rush, and it is usually the same for drivers on the roads.

Everyone wants to get from one point to another in the shortest time possible, but that does not mean one should forgo safety in the name of efficiency.

One van driver seems to have prioritised the wrong thing while driving on Chai Chee Road in Bedok. Not only did he beat the red light, he even went against traffic to overtake another car.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, prompting users to call out the driver for his reckless behaviour.

Van drives against traffic in Chai Chee to overtake another car

According to the captions, the incident happened on Sunday (16 July) at around 12pm, along Chai Chee Road.

The clip was from the surveillance footage of a car waiting at a pedestrian crossing.

It showed some people crossing the road while the green man was flashing. The corresponding traffic light was red, and the camcar had already stopped at the signal.

Suddenly, a van bearing the logo of air-conditioning brand Gree beat the red light and drove ahead, narrowly missing the back of the person crossing the road.

The van then drove against traffic before switching lanes to the correct side of the road.

A video depicting the view from the back of the camcar was then superimposed on the original footage.

This additional clip showed that the van was originally behind the camcar before it overtook it and beat the red light.

We’ve reached out to Gree Singapore for comment.

Netizens shocked at driver’s reckless behaviour

Facebook users who came across the video expressed shock and disapproval towards the van driver’s reckless behaviour.

One of them commented saying that the camcar driver should report the incident to the traffic police as well as the company that owns the van. This is because such actions may cost innocent lives.

Another user shared similar sentiments. They pointed out that authorities should not tolerate such cases to keep everyone else safe.

In addition, this user also called for the suspension of the van driver’s license.

Someone else also highlighted that the van driver has likely racked up 24 demerit points in under a minute. In Singapore, this means their licence will be suspended for 12 weeks for the first offence.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be patient while on the roads.

Getting somewhere quickly is not worth risking the safety of everyone else.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.